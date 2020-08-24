National football team’s matches to be exclusively aired on On Sports

Matches of Vietnam’s national football team in the ASEAN Football Federation Championship (AFF Cup) and Asia’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers next year will be exclusively aired on the newly-launched TV channel On Sports.

On Sports is co-founded by Next Media Solution JSC and the Vietnam Television Cable Corporation (VTVCab). (Photo: vov.vn)

The new sports channel was co-founded by Next Media Solution JSC and the Vietnam Television Cable Corporation (VTVCab).

Next Media has won rights to exclusively broadcast international matches of the Vietnamese team in the two tournaments.

The channel will also air all matches of German Bundesliga in the next five seasons (from 2020 to 2025) as well as various international tennis, golf, basketball, volleyball and martial arts championships./.VNA

