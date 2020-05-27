Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1

 
 
28/05/2020    07:26 GMT+7

The National Futsal HDBank Championships 2020 is scheduled to begin on June 1 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

National Futsal HDBank Championships to kick off on June 1 hinh anh 1

Illustrative photo (Source: HDBank)

The tournament’s organizers - Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) - announced on May 26 that 12 teams are getting ready for the event, which will be divided into two stages.

The first stage, taking place from June 1-9 in Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang city, will saw competitions among Sanna Khanh Hoa, Tan Hiep Hung, Cao Bang, Quang Nam, Viet Football, and Hung Gia Khang Dak Lak teams. They will compete in a round robin format to decide the four teams that will progress to the second stage.

The second stage will be held from June 14 to July 5 in Nha Trang City and from September 5 to 26 in the Lanh Binh Thang gymnasium in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11 with the participation of the four winners in the first stage and the top six teams from last year’s National Futsal HDBank Championships – Thai Son Nam, Sahako, Sanvinest Sanatech, Khanh Hoa, Kasiachian Sai Gon FC, Da Nang, and Thai Son Bac.

 

The champion team will represent Vietnam at the AFC Futsal Club Championships 2020, while the runners-up will compete at the AFF Futsal Club Championships 2020.

The ten teams in the second stage of the National Futsal HDBank Championships 2020 will also compete at another futsal tournament, the National Futsal HDBank Cup from October 5 to 20 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, which will also go through two stages. The top five teams from the championships will advance to the second stage, while the remainder is set to compete in the qualification round.

Insiders said Thai Son Nam holds high potential to triumph both tournaments; however, the road to victory will not be easy as all teams have made progress in their performance.

Both tournaments are sponsored by HD Bank in Ho Chi Minh City under a contract signed on May 26./.

 
 

