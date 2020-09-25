National Futsal Cup to return in October

The second leg matches in the final round of the National Futsal HDBank Cup 2020 will be played in Ho Chi Minh City on October 1.

The resumption of the competition comes following a period of disruption caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The National Futsal HDBank Cup, co-organised by the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), the Vietnam Football Federation, and HDBank, originally got underway in June.

The final round is therefore scheduled to take place in the Central Highland province of Dak Lak between November 1 and November 16.

At present, Thai Son Nam futsal club top the rankings, with the current champions winning nine consecutive games.

In their history, the club has won the championship seven times, including four consecutive times from 2016 to 2019. VOV