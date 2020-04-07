National Geographic features mesmerizing bird’s-eye view photos of Vietnam

A number of epic photos taken from above which highlight the diverse range of landscapes that Vietnam has to offer are being featured in the US magazine National Geographic.

The magazine introduces its article by giving an overview of Vietnam, noting that it stretches over a thousand miles from north to south and is only 31 miles wide at its most narrow point. Appearing long and skinny on a world map, the article states how the S-shaped Southeast Asian country is home to three distinct climate zones which serve to attract visitors. This photo depicts women in Tan An market washing and bundling water lilies ahead of their sale. Photographed by Phan Khanh.

Lychee is a popular tropical fruit in Vietnam. With the lychee harvesting season in full swing in June, Vietnamese farmers sell lychees to dealers. Photographed by Tuan Tran.

A large number of boats are docking as they prepare to take tourists on a three-hour ride through the grottoes of Trang An, situated close to the former imperial capital of Ninh Binh. Photographed by Olivier Apicella.

In Hanoi, a woman works to dry a large quantity of incense which can be used by local people to pay respect to their ancestors. Photographed by Thach Pham Ngoc.

Some fishermen have to swim into the water in order to connect their lobster cages with rope in the south-central province of Phu Yen. Photographed by Tran Tuan Viet.

Dishes are meticulously set out on a table ahead of a local festival in the southern port city of Vung Tau. Photographed by Huu Tam.

Students gather on the basketball court at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology during their final gymnastic exam. Photographed by Thien Nguyen.

Three women hop on a moped as they drive through the streets of Ho Chi Minh City. Photographed by Khai Nguyen Tuan.

Snapped from far above the city, the high-rise buildings and roads of Ho Chi Minh City resemble an electronic circuit board in a metropolis populated by nine million people. Photographed by Trung Pham.

Workers harvest sea salt from Hon Khoi Salt Field in Nha Trang during the dry season in central provinces. Photographed by Thien Nguyen.

