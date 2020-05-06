National sport events wait for approval to restart in June

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) plans to kick off the national tournaments after about four months rest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, pending Government approval.

Athletes compete at the National Athletics Championship last year. They are waiting for the competition's return after the coronavirus is brought under control.

As per the schedule, Vietnamese athletes were to compete in more than 110 local and international events in the first six months of 2020, while 19 national teams would take part in training courses. However, all have been cancelled or delayed.

“VSA is waiting for the government’s permission to restart sport activities,” said Tran Duc Phan, deputy head of VSA.

“We have prepared for tournaments, and if approved, we will organise the most important ones including national championships and national junior championships. The other ones might be cancelled. It is impossible to hold all tournaments of the year in the last six months,” he said.

Football might be the first to restart as the Vietnam Professional Football Company (VPF) and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) expect the National Cup matches could begin on May 15.

“VPF plans the return of football on May 15, but it is just on paper as the Government has not agreed yet. If it does, matches opening for supporters or not is also an issue which needs permission of the authorities,” said VFF Vice President Tran Quoc Tuan.

“If tournaments are allowed from June, VFF has enough time to organise all events for both seniors and juniors.”

After football, the national marathon event, the Tiền Phong Newspaper Marathon, will be the second event to be organised.

The competition, which has been delayed twice, is planned on July 4 on Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province.

Meanwhile Phan Tuan, head of Table Tennis Department of the VSA, said his athletes can’t wait to compete at the national tournaments which will be a warm-up event for the international ones where they seek berths available for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. VNS

