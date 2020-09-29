VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments

The Vietnamese men’s football team and national U22 side will hold at least five meetings in 2021 in an effort to prepare for international tournaments in line with available dates on the FIFA calendar.

The first of the gatherings is scheduled for March 22-30, whilst the second, third, and fourth training sessions will take place from May 31 to June 8, August 30 to September 7, and October 4 to 12, respectively.

The final meeting will be held between November 8 and November 16.

Furthermore, several international tournaments are set to get underway next year, meaning that the national team led by head coach Park Hang-seo will have a busy year with plenty of fixtures.

Most notably, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2021 is slated for April 11-May 8, with Vietnam looking to defend their title.

Moreover, the second qualifying round in the Asian region for the World Cup 2022 will be held in March and June, with the national team due to face rivals from Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In the event that the national team progresses to the third round of matches in World Cup qualification, in addition to making it to the final round of the AFF Cup, the Vietnamese side will play approximately 20 matches in 2021.

As well as a packed schedule for the senior national team, Vietnam’s U22s will compete in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U23 Championship 2022 from October 23 to October 31, along with the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games from November 21 to December 2.

Ahead of these regional tournaments, the nation’s young footballers will hold two gatherings next year. VOV