National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments

The Vietnamese men’s national football team will hold a short training camp in mid-November following the conclusion of the V.League 1 season with the aim of preparing for upcoming international tournaments.

The squad will meet on either November 15 or November 18 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi and will take part in a series of training sessions that will last for one week.

This comes after head coach Park Hang-seo had called up 36 players to the national squad, although the meeting in August ultimately didn’t take place due to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) canceling fixtures which had been scheduled to take place in the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup.

According to Hang-seo, future squads will change for upcoming gatherings, with some key footballers who had been suffering from injuries set to be called upon, including Duy Manh, Dinh Trong, Cong Phuong, and Doan Van Hau.

Goalkeeper Van Lam will be unable to return to the nation in November because his team Muangthong FC are in the process of competing in the Thai League.

Coach Park Hang-seo and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) will have several meetings to decide the final list of the footballers called up to the gathering in mid-November.

National team players are set to take part in at least five gatherings in 2021 in order to prepare for international tournaments, with each potential meeting being in line with the available dates on the FIFA calendar.

The first of the gatherings is scheduled for March 22 to March 30, 2021, whilst the second, third, and fourth training sessions will take place from May 31 to June 8, 2021, August 30 to September 7, 2021, and October 4 to October 12, 2021, respectively.

The final meeting will be held between November 8 and November 16, 2021.

Most notably, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2021 is due to take place from April 11 to May 8, 2021, with Vietnam hoping to defend their title. Furthermore, the second qualifying round in the Asian region for the 2022 World Cup will be held in March and June next year, with the national team set to take on rivals from Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). VOV