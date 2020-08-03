National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam

National team’s defender Doan Van Hau finally returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi FC.

Defender Doan Van Hau (Source: SC Heerenveen)

The 21- year-old defender landed at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on August 2 morning and will be quarantined for 14 days.

His flight departed on August 1 from Paris-based Charles de Gaulle Airport. The flight was supported by the Vietnamese Embassy in France to help bring back home 276 Vietnamese citizens from more than 20 countries, including those trapped in Africa and South America.

He also posted his thanks to Heerenveen on social media, saying, "Thank you for everything" as the time at the club helped the fullback learn many valuable lessons.

Hau played only 4 minutes for the Heerenveen's first team in the Dutch National Cup. However, he was a regular starter in a tournament for reserve teams.

He will return to Hanoi FC in time for the second half of the V.League 1, which has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is expected to be a vital addition to the defending champions as the capital side are struggling with injuries.

Hau was a key player in Vietnam's AFF Suzuki Cup and SEA Game 30 triumphs in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

He was named as one of the three best young players in Asia by the Asian Football Federation (AFC) in 2019./.VNA