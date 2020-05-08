Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/05/2020 19:29:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National teams to prepare for crunch matches

 
 
08/05/2020    18:46 GMT+7

National football team players will gather together in September and play friendly matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

National teams to prepare for crunch matches
National team players train ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualification match against Thailand last November. They will gather in September to prepare for the next games. — Photo nld.com.vn

The world of football is preparing for a comeback as social distancing is eased and Vietnam is no exception.

“If there is no change, the national team will begin their training camp in September to prepare for the matches in October and November,” said VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh.

“The will definitely have friendly matches (to test the tactics and line-up). The VFF is contacting partners to invite strong teams to Vietnam who will also have matches with local clubs in this training camp,” Anh said.

Previously, the VFF invited Iraq and Kyrgyzstan to play Vietnam but all the matches were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, Vietnam are on top of Group G in the World Cup qualification with 11 points after five matches.

The team will visit Malaysia in October and a win over the team in second will put coach Park Hang-seo’s contingent on the cusp of reaching the final stage of Asian qualifiers.

The following matches will be against Indonesia at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and the UAE away, both in November.

Work ongoing for U22s

The World Cup matches come at the same time as Park has to work with his U22 team to prepare to defend their title at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, set to be held in late 2021.

His assistant Kim Han-yoon is expected to take charge of the young squad who will also have an intensive training camp and friendly matches to prepare.

 

“The U22s will train at the same time as the national team, then they will have the chance to learn from their seniors,” said Anh.

He revealed that in October, the VFF will hold an international U22 event and invite three quality teams to Hanoi. The young sides will also enjoy training camps abroad to sharpen their skills.

Hosting the tournament is an advantage for Vietnam but there will also be obstacles for the coaching staff in this Games.

Next year, most of the players who won Vietnam’s first-ever SEA Games title in 2019 will be over-aged.

Only goalkeeper Nguyen Van Toan and star defender Doan Van Hau will still be eligible. 

However, currently, there are only up to 50 players from all V.League 1 clubs that can meet the rule of age, being born before 1999 and few are first-team regulars.

Park has pointed out that clubs in Vietnam prefer to play foreign players than local ones and also prioritise veterans.

Park said that more than once he has asked clubs to give opportunities to youngsters but his calls have fallen on deaf ears.

“It is a big challenge when we want to defend our title,” said Anh.

“But other teams also have the same problem. It is more than one year to the tournament. Then we have to find a solution and choose the best players to keep the crown at home.”  VNS

Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam

Scaled-down World Cup qualifiers could aid Vietnam

FIFA is considering reducing the number of matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could boost Vietnam's chances of qualifying for the tournament for the first time ever.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG).

Beloved composer dies at 72
Beloved composer dies at 72
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Musician Vu Duc Sao Bien died last night at his house in HCM City, his family said. He was 72 years old.

HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  4 giờ trước 

The annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup, will be held on May 19 to June 7.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.

U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Head coach Philippe Troussier has set a target of qualifying for the U20 World Cup in 2021 for the national U19 team.

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

A new exhibition of 42 sketches featuring Vietnamese soldiers by veteran artists has attracted viewers at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts this week.   

Government supports film industry
Government supports film industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Government has asked relevant bodies to support the Vietnamese cinema industry to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19. 

Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  9 giờ trước 

President Ho Chi Minh’s quest to seek ways to save the nation is portrayed through an exhibition that is being held at the Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi.

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  10 giờ trước 

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  11 giờ trước 

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
Khanh Hoa invests in protecting local Bai choi cultural heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

The central province of Khanh Hoa has approved a project on preserving and developing the value of the local intangible cultural heritage of Bai choi with a budget of VND6.7 billion VND (nearly 286,200 USD).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 