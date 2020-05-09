Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN national volleyball championships to begin next month

 
 
10/05/2020    10:01 GMT+7

The National Volleyball Championships have been rescheduled after the easing of the social distancing and reintroduction of sport.

The National Volleyball Championships will be held in mid-June. Photo anninhthudo.vn

The Vietnam Volleyball Federation recently announced the first round for men and women will be held on June 13-17, about four months after they were originally scheduled to be played.

Teams of both categories are divided into two groups, with Group A matches in Bac Ninh Province and Group B contests in Ha Tinh.

After the first round, the four best teams of each category will qualify for the finals, known as the Hung Vuong Cup, with dates to be confirmed later.

 

The federation has also announced the national junior championships will be held on July 5-18 in Vinh Phuc Province. VNS

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club

Spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy has received an offer from Japanese Denso Airy Bees volleyball club to sign a new contract.

 
 

