Nearly 7,000 people register for Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020

Close to 7,000 people have registered to participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020, the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism unveiled on September 23.

At the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

As one of the cultural-sports events marking Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020, the tournament offers an opportunity for the country to promote its image and position in ASEAN.



It is scheduled to take place on October 18, in the Ho Guom (Sword Lake) area in Hanoi, with 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km categories.



Amidst the complexity of COVID-19, the tournament will be held online for ASEAN and Vietnamese athletes who cannot join the event in person.



Last year, VPBank Hanoi Marathon officially became a member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) and met the Boston Marathon standards recognised by the International Association of Athletics Federations and AIMS.

It is also one of the two official marathon tournaments by the Vietnam Athletics Federation.

VNA

