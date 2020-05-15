Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/05/2020 19:30:17 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection

 
 
16/05/2020    19:27 GMT+7

Netflix on May 14 announced it will continue the expansion of its Vietnamese content library with the acquisition of 13 films through its first collaboration with Skyline Media.

From May 8, Vietnamese audiences can enjoy some of the industry’s all-time favourite and award-winning films as it continues to grow the breadth and depth of local content on its service.

Netflix collaborates with Skyline Media to expand Vietnamese movies selection
A poster for Kung Fu Phở, one of the 13 Vietnamese films added to Netflix’s Vietnamese content library from May 8. — Photo courtesy of Netflix  

The slate includes a wide range of genres, spanning comedy to romance; and action to horror. 

A handful of notable films to look out for are Rebel, Love Puzzle and Fanatic – all of which were directed by renowned director Charlie Nguyen, starring household names Johnny Tri Nguyen and Thai Hoa. 

Five Steps of Love represents the wave of youthful romcom in its early stage; and Summer in Closed Eyes sparked an indie movement in Vietnamese cinema only two years ago. 

 

Another notable mention is Clash, which features Furie’s lead Ngo Thanh Van.

“This inaugural partnership with Skyline Media enabled Netflix to tap into some of the most highly-acclaimed Vietnamese films from the past decade or more. The acquisition of these 13 quality films, which includes some of the country’s top industry talent, is a part of our ongoing commitment to expand on the local content library. Now, Vietnamese audiences can enjoy some of the nation’s most-awarded and all-time favourite films at a click of a button, anytime, anywhere and on any internet-connected screen,” said Raphael Phang, Content Acquisition Manager for Southeast Asia at Netflix.

“When Vietnamese films appear in the same catalogue with good-quality films from other countries and are ranked in top 10 most-viewed titles in Vietnam, we believe that it helps encourage the growth in local content quality and set a good base for more opportunities of international distribution and co-productions for Vietnamese films with Netflix as well as other similar platforms in the near future,” said General Director of Skyline Media Trinh Le Minh Hang.  VNS

