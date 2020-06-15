Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/06/2020 12:00:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New books for Vietnamese children released

 
 
16/06/2020    10:51 GMT+7

New novels and books on environmental studies for children from Vietnamese and international authors have been released to entertain young audiences during the summer.

New books for Vietnamese children released
Nhật Ký Của Nhóc Alvin Siêu Quậy (Diary of Naughty Alvin), a novel by 13-year-old writer Nguyen Khang Thinh of Hanoi, is expected to gain the attention of young Vietnamese readers. Photo courtesy of Thái Hà Books

Nhật Ký Của Nhóc Alvin Siêu Quậy (Diary of Naughty Alvin) is a novel by 13-year-old writer Nguyen Khang Thinh of Hanoi.

The novel is about Alvin, a boy born in the US, and his funny stories of daily life in his family and school.

Interesting illustrations are included.

Translator Nguyen Bich Lan commented that Thinh’s Alvin represents most boys his age. Boys will love Thinh’s hilarious and rustic witty style.

Lan also added that parents should read the book to understand their children’s thoughts.

The 256-page book is co-published by Thai Ha Books and Hanoi Publishing House.

Thai Ha and the publishing house have plans to release Vietnamese version of Greta's Story - The Schoolgirl Who Went On Strike To Save The Planet by Italian author Valentina Camerini.

The book features Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who decided to suspend schooling to bring attention to the issue of climate change. Her story is about hope, courage and determination.

The 136-page book will be available at offline and online book stores on June 17.

The Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House has presented novel Nửa Vòng Trái Đất, a Vietnamese version of Half a World Away by Japanese American children's writer Cynthia Kadohata, who won the National Book Award in Young People's Literature in 2013 for The Thing About Luck.

 

The book is about family love, and children’s hopes for a bright and happy life.

It is the third work of Kadohata published by Trẻ Publishing House. The others are The Thing About Luck and Kira-Kira, which brought her the Newbery Medal in 2005.

The Kim Đồng Publishing House has introduced two works on environmental issues for children to mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

Hiệp Sĩ Nước is a Vietnamese translation of Water Works, written and illustrated by American 10-year-old girl Sawyer Anderson.

The book is about her journey of raising money to help families in African countries gain access to clean water.

Anderson has raised over $100,000, which would pay for 35 new wells, according to the Water Works website.

The publishing house has printed Công Dân Nhí Bảo Vệ Tự Nhiên, a set of five books titled Wapiti Mission Nature by a group of French authors, illustrators and biologists such as Laurent Audouin, Jean-Baptiste de Panafieu, and Marie de Monti.

The books are about biodiversity, water, energy, air and pollution, and waste.

“We have released quality books on environmental issues for children and teenagers to encourage them to act to protect our earth and nature,” said a representative of Kim Đồng Publishing House. VNS

Veteran documentary director releases new book

Veteran documentary director releases new book

Veteran director Dao Trong Khanh has just published a book on his experience during his 50-year career working as a documentary maker.

New book on offshore archipelago published

New book on offshore archipelago published

A new book by journalist Nguyen Viet Ton on the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago has just been published by Literature Publishing House.  

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
Hanoi poised to host first international standard art auction
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first international standard art auction titled "Arts du Vietnam - Vietnam Art" is set to get underway at the Sofiel Metropole Hanoi Hotel on No 15 Ngo Quyen street in the capital on June 27.

Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
Vietnam boasts of various UNESCO intangible cultural heritages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Hue Royal Court Music became Vietnam’s first-ever UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage in 2008. After 12 years, Vietnam now has 13 intangible cultural heritages receiving global recognition.

Time to burn some rubber
Time to burn some rubber
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Seeing motocross bikes flying over verts and drifting through dusty bends is not what you’d expect in Hanoi.

Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
Ballet Kieu to be staged in HCM City
VIDEOicon  16 giờ trước 

A ballet based on The Tale of Kieu, the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyen Du, is expected to be staged at the HCM City Opera House this month.

Healthy drinks take over during summer
Healthy drinks take over during summer
VIDEOicon  17 giờ trước 

Since a Government Decree limiting alcohol consumption took effect early this year, many people, especially the young, have started to meet friends in tea houses or other venues without alcoholic beverages. 

500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
500 Vietnamese children compete for Juventus football academy
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Juventus Academy held a competition with the participation of around 500 children to select players for its football training programmes.

Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
Four traditional music contests to be launched this week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Four traditional music contests will be launched in HCM City and southern provinces this week.

Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
Entertainment Events in Vietnam on June 15-21
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
Vietnam invited to play in World Cup preparation match against Iraq
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

To prepare for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen inches closer to spot on VN national football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

With the help of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has a step towards naturalisation so he can represent the national team.

Veteran documentary director releases new book
Veteran documentary director releases new book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Veteran director Dao Trong Khanh has just published a book on his experience during his 50-year career working as a documentary maker.

Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
Sushant Singh Rajput: Bollywood actor's death fuels mental health debate
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai home, in what police believe to be a case of suicide.

Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
Hanoi Museum gathers objects for future exhibition
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi Museum, is gathering objects to prepare for its most profound permanent exhibition ever, according to Nguyen Tien Da, director of the museum.

Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
Việt Nam prepare for World Cup qualifiers and AFC Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

In order to help Vietnam prepare for the World Cup and AFF Cup qualifiers, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has met with the National Coach Council to draw up a plan.

Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
Wrestling fans rejoice as pros return post-pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

If you walk into a bar in HCM City, you can have a post-Corona Jaegerbomb. If you walk into a certain Binh Thanh dance studio in July, you can expect a powerbomb. Or two.

Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
Thai, Vietnamese martial arts actors work on new film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

Well-known Thai martial arts actor Simon Kuke plays a leading role in new film Đỉnh Mù Sương (The Foggy Mountain), a production from the Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Studio of HCM City. 

International music festival for children takes place online
International music festival for children takes place online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/06/2020 

The Rising Star International Arts Festival (RSIAF) 2020 – a music festival for children – has started this month in the form of an online contest, according to the organisers.

International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
Management firm, martial artists join hands to form professional model in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

Shadow Entertainment (Shadow Ent.) inked contracts with 15 professional Vietnamese and foreign martial artists in Ho Chi Minh City on June 12, with an aim of forming a professional martial arts model in Vietnam.

World Cup preparation match planned
World Cup preparation match planned
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/06/2020 

In preparation for the resumption of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) wants to host a friendly match between its national team and Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 