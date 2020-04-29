Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/04/2020 07:43:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New books reveal daily moments in wartime

 
 
30/04/2020    07:38 GMT+7

A four-volume series titled "Wartime Diaries" has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House and "Forever Twenty Fund" to mark the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

New books reveal daily moments in wartime
Military writer Dang Vuong Hung. Photo courtesy of Dang Vuong Hung

The book was compiled and edited by military writer Dang Vuong Hung over 16 years. 

Việt Nam News reporter Nguyen Binh interviews Hung about the book.  

Why did you publish the book?

I'm a veteran and like other Vietnamese soldiers, I fought against the Chinese invasion of Vietnamese northern border from 1979-89. I understand what war is, and sacrifice and loss.

Later I became a writer and I have visited many places to meet witnesses of the war. These people have helped me to learn more about historical events. I have also selected documentaries from these field trips.

This experience has helped me understand that diaries and notebooks which seem private and old can give us extremely valuable information about history.

They involve all aspects of society such as the spirit, material and cultural values that explain the secrets of history. They make our present and future better.

We started compiling the books in 2004. It is an honest look at the wars against the American and Chinese invasions in our effort to liberate and reunify the country.

These wars ended a long time ago, but their consequences are still imprinted on every Vietnamese family. 

Why don't you write a memoir a non-fiction book based on these diaries?

For many reasons, there are people who do not keep a diary throughout their life. But for others, writing a diary is a passion. For some people, including professional writers, diaries aren't just about writing. They tell life stories. When people write a diary, they don't think their thoughts will ever be published.

A diary is fresh and alive. Perhaps the value of the diary genre is the truthful emotions of the writers, their honesty with themselves and the characters and events. 

Diary writing is a way to help people reduce stress caused by the many difficulties they face in life. 

When you read the diaries what impressed you most?

There was a principal when we compiled the series. It was to respect the authors' writing styles. That includes terse language, underlined words and dialect.

 

The diaries differ in length from dozens to hundreds of pages. We think the value of the diaries does not depend on the length. Each author had a different perspective and thoughts about the war. 

The works complement each other to provide readers with different angles and a panorama of Vietnamese society during wartime.

Two thirds of the authors ave already died.

Can you see a common theme in these diaries?

Most of the writers, including intellectual and artists, joined the battles against the Americans and Chinese.

The diaries were written at different times by different people. But all of them have the same emotions of homesickness. They wrote to their families in quiet moments or on their way to the front.

Many pages were written more than half a century ago. They are mostly faded and the ink is blurred. They are now kept in Vietnamese and foreign museums.

A diary is poetic with pure language, full of desire for a peaceful life. The words include oaths and promises, recommendations and testaments, and romantic lyrics. 

Will you continue to collect and publish wartime diaries?

Yes, we will. I hope that we will have access to diaries written by people from the other side. From a personal perspective, the soldiers on the two sides are the same. They have families and the same emotions.

If unfortunate they sacrificed so much, and their loss cannot compensate for their families.

We really want to collect diaries written by the other side to add to the book and heal the wounds of war in order to protect world peace.

The series was only recently finished and does not include some published diaries from the Chinese-Vietnamese border war.

We want to continue reviewing the books to reprint. VNS

Wartime diaries published in new series

Wartime diaries published in new series

A series of the most popular wartime diaries written by 30 martyrs and soldiers has been released by the Writers' Association Publishing House on the occasion of the 45th Liberation and Reunification Day on April 30.

 
 

Other News

.
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
Runner Oanh to compete in London Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  0 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian Games defending champion Nguyen Thi Oanh will compete in the London Marathon 2020 on October 4.

HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
HCM City to reopen Book Street, introduce new exhibition on 1975 Spring Victory
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

HCM City this week will re-open Book Street and launch an exhibition on the Great Spring Victory of 1975.

Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
Coach Park ranked among 40 most powerful people in South Korea
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

Forbes recently published a list of the most influential people in South Korea and head coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national football team was featured.

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Formula 1 CEO Chase Carey has announced that the 2020 season is targeted to start in Austria in July, meaning that the Hanoi stage may take place later this year.

Students to compete in online run in May
Students to compete in online run in May
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

An online running race for Vietnamese students in high schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities across the country and those studying abroad will take place from May 3-25 as part of activities to prevent the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
From 'Maradona Vietnam' to assistant of Park Hang-seo
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Lu Dinh Tuan was an excellent player of Saigon Port and the Vietnam national team in the early 1990s, to the point where he was dubbed 'Maradona' Vietnam.

Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
Hai Phong want National Cup match delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

Hai Phong FC has asked the football authorities for the National Cup to be delayed to give them more time for preparation.

VN Opera &amp; Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
VN Opera & Ballet Theatre releases video featuring artists’ daily life during social distancing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The daily activities of Vietnamese artists from Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) during the social distancing period have been recorded in a video released on the theatre's social media channels.

Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
Vietnamese students paint pictures of life during Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A collection of paintings reflecting Vietnamese students’ thoughts of life during the Covid-19 pandemic has been introduced online.

Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
Major film festivals to unite for YouTube event
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  28/04/2020 

We Are One will feature offerings from Berlin, Cannes, Toronto, Venice and beyond.

Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
VN Football Federation hoping for $500,000 in financial support from FIFA
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation is hoping to receive US$500,000 from FIFA to assist the football community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
VN classical drama icon passes away at 77
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

People’s Artist Dam Lien, a prominent artist of the traditional tuồng (classical drama), died on April 25 due to kidney disease.

Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
Vietnamese players continue supporting AFC in COVID-19 battle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Football defender Bui Tien Dung and futsal player Nguyen Minh Tri are featuring in the Asian Football Confederation’s #BreakTheChain campaign to encourage fans to battle the COVID-10 pandemic.

Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
Poster contest honouring the August Revolution calls for entries
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

A poster contest to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2020) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020) is now open for entries

80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
80s series about Viet Cong agent hits right notes
FEATUREicon  27/04/2020 

The top Vietnamese movie of the 1980s, Ván Bài Lật Ngửa (Cards Game Showdown), was part of a popular spy series of films produced by the HCM City General Film Studio (now State-owned Giai Phong Film Studio).

Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
Devoted artist nurtures young Vietnamese’s love for “Dan Ty Ba”
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Lecturer and artist Nghiem Thu has been working hard to teach and share her love for “Dan Ty Ba”, the Vietnamese four-string guitar, with fans of Vietnam’s traditional music. She hopes to promote its beauty and values for the future generations.

Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
Coronavirus: The celebrity cash giveaway and other stories fact-checked
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  27/04/2020 

Unpicking the week's dubious claims including a fake cash giveaway and a Covid-19 "remedy".

Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
Top Vietnamese MVs on YouTube are all about love
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

Young singers’ new MVs that feature the theme of love have attracted millions of views on YouTube in recent months.

Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
Truong’s return to give HAGL a boost
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  26/04/2020 

Hoang Anh Gia Lai head coach Lee Tae-hoon believes the return of star midfielder Luong Xuan Truong to his team will give the V.League 1 side a huge boost.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 