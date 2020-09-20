New drama for children to open at Saigon's Gia Dinh Park

Theatre director Hoang Duan and young actors of Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a new play aimed at young audiences to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1.

The new play, Công Chúa Tóc Mây (Princess with Magic Hair), by Phuong Nam Theatre, combines puppet and circus performances. Photo courtesy of the producer

The play, Công Chúa Tóc Mây (Princess with Magic Hair), features a beautiful princess who faces challenges to protect her people and animal from dark witches.

It highlights themes of love, friendship, bravery, self-respect and honesty, and contains messages to encourage children to work together to fight negative forces. The natural world and environmental protection are also included.

“My play combines puppet and circus performances,” said Duan, a graduate of the HCM City College of Theatre & Cinematography (now HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography), who has 25 years of experience in the industry.

“Phuong Nam actors, include young female talents Mi Van and Thuy Trang, have worked several hours a day to show off their skills in puppetry, music, dance and circus tricks.

“We will provide audiences with a stage of 3D light and sound effects.”

Duan, who is also a puppeteer and theatre writer, had a deep passion for puppetry when he was at university. After becoming involved in drama, he began to understand how knowledge and experience in puppetry enhanced his talent on stage.

Duan promises that he will create magic on stage in Công Chúa Tóc Mây. He worked with costume designers and theatre specialists to perfect his play through beautiful clothes, accessories and interior design suited to the work’s theme.

“Creating a dazzling stage for children comes naturally to myself, a man who has a child-like mind,” said Duan,

According to Le Dien, director of Phuong Nam Theatre, the theatre spent VND500 million (US$24,000) on the production.

“We are preparing to stage a series of new shows after closing for a long period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will open our theatre’s curtain every weekend,” he said.

Công Chúa Tóc Mây will be staged at the Gia Dinh Park’s Circus Theatre on Hoang Minh Giam Street, Go Vap District, at 8pm every Friday and Saturday in September and October.

Tickets are available at the theatre’s box office. VNS