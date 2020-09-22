Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday

22/09/2020    19:21 GMT+7

A new version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) will be released on September 25 to celebrate writer To Hoai’s 100th birthday.

New illustrations celebrate To Hoai’s 100th birthday
New version of Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of A Cricket) with illustrations by artist Dau Thi Ngoc Vinh. Photo nguvan.vn

This is one of the most popular stories among Vietnamese children and is the most widely read from generation to generation.

The new version includes 100 illustrations by young artist Dau Thi Ngoc Vinh. She is the first female artist to illustrate the piece.

“I drew the illustrations for my dissertation,” said Vinh. “After seven years, I completed more than 100 illustrations which I think will give a new look to the old story.”

“This is the first time I have drawn animals. I read the story when I was young and I loved it very much.”

The artist uses watercolours to paint the characters. This is the first time the characters are depicted in a modern style.

The illustrations are expected to attract new readers.

The launching ceremony will be held as a part of Reading Tô Hoài’s Books Week from September 21 to 27. The week is held by Kim Dong Publishing House and Reading with Kids Club.  

Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký was penned in 1941 by To Hoai (1920-2014). One year later, it was released after the writer created more fictional characters.

 

It is his first children's book and is also one of his masterpieces marking a milestone in his career.

To Hoai was born Nguyen Sen into a craft family in Thanh Oai District of Ha Dong Province (now Hanoi). He held various jobs before beginning to write in the 1940s.

To Hoai is well-known for several works, including Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký, O Chuột (Hunting Mice) in 1942, Nhà Nghèo (Poor Family) in 1944, Truyện Tây Bắc (Stories of the Northwestern Region) in 1953, and Ba Người Khác (Three Others) in 2006.

Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký has been reprinted many times, attracting millions of young readers. It has been printed in 37 languages, including English, French, Thai and Russian. It is popular in many countries.

Since 1986, extracts from the book have been used in textbooks for secondary school students. 

He was awarded the Ho Chi Minh Prize for Literature in 2006.  VNS

There are few things more attractive to the general public than a musical, and a genuine Vietnamese musical is an even more alluring prospect.  

.
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20 giờ trước 

A handbook of Psychological Terminology in five different languages has been released in Hanoi under the framework of a multi-cultural co-operation project

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's first theatrical work made up of circus and cai luong (reformed arts) – Cây Gậy Thần (The Magic Stick) – has recently been launched in Hanoi.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 22 giờ trước 

The Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi is hosting a range of activities to celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 23 giờ trước 

A Japan Film Week 2020, entitled "Japan Hour by JFF", will take place in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from September 25 to October 25.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 22/09/2020 

The 11th European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will take place in Hanoi at the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio in Hanoi and the Hoa Sen University in Ho Chi Minh City, from October 1-11.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 22/09/2020
MUSIC & PERFORMANCES 

MUSIC & PERFORMANCES

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 22/09/2020 

The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will feature a night of arias from famous operas at the city's Opera House on September 26 after a short break caused by the second COVID-19 outbreak in mid-July.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 22/09/2020 

Does the Cu Chi Tunnels site have what it takes to receive world heritage status from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)?

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 21/09/2020 

Theatre director Hoang Duan and young actors of Phuong Nam Theatre will stage a new play aimed at young audiences to celebrate the Mid-autumn Full Moon Festival, which begins on October 1.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 21/09/2020 

Hanoi FC came from a goal behind to win the National Cup against city rivals Viettel in a dramatic last 15 minutes of the final on September 20.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 21/09/2020 

After delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the first leg of the Women's National Football Championship -- Thai Son Bac Cup 2020 -- will run from September 22 to October 13.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

Tributes have poured in for composer Pho Duc Phuong who lost his battle with cancer on September 19 at the age of 76.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

A new photo exhibition opened on Saturday in Hà Nội, revealing pictures of the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

People's Artist Kim Cuong (second left, back row), who has 65 years of experience in Vietnamese theatre.

VIETNAM & WORLD 20/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Romania held a photo exhibition in Bucharest on September 18 to introduce the history, people and nation of Vietnam.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

Rap has emerged from the underground music scene and now frequently appears on top 10 song lists on Vietnamese music charts. But rock music, which peaked in popularity in the 2000s, is also thriving.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

With nearly one month to go shops located on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi have been making preparations for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival by displaying a range of colourful ornaments, allowing visitors to soak up the festive atmosphere.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

Some fans of comic book characters have posters on their walls. Others wear branded T-shirts, while the more extreme have even been known to have superhero tattoos.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 20/09/2020 

The Vietnam Offroad PVOIL Cup 2020 (PVOIL VOC 2020) is scheduled to take place from September 26 to September 27 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hanoi.

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS 19/09/2020 

Thriller "Chi Chi Em Em" (Sister Sister) is the sole Vietnamese movie to be screened at the 2020 Busan International Film Festival, slated for October 21-30.

