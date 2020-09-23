New painting exhibition opens at Vin Gallery

Vin Gallery will present the “code⭑art == marvelous” painting exhibition by Vietnamese artist KWIT from September 25 to November 7.

Vin Gallery will present the “code⭑art == marvelous” painting exhibition by Vietnamese artist KWIT from September 25 to November 7.

The showcase will introduce algorithm art, a combination of science and art. Through his art, the artist travels back in time to trace the origin of things and to reassemble the image of the beginning of the universe.

KWIT graduated in oil painting from the HCM City University of Fine Arts in 2010. He experiments with a range of media, from computer aided acrylic painting to traditional Vietnamese paper giấy dó.

Primary elements of art such as lines, colours, textures, space and shapes are the main inspiration and subjects in his works. He uses graphic program to create shapes with mechanical curves, which allows him to have more freedom to experiment with how different colours interact when put together.

The gallery is open from 10am to 5pm from Wednesday through Saturday at 11 Street 55 in District 2. VNS