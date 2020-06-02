Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
New season of Heritage Journey Photography Contest kicked off

 
 
02/06/2020

All Vietnamese and foreign photographers, living in the country and abroad, have been invited to send photos to the 2020 Heritage Journey Photography Contest, which was launched on June 1.

A photo in last year's award-winning collection 'The Ethnic Diversity of Northern Việt Nam' by American photographer Alden Anderson.

Organised by the national carrier Vietnam Airlines in-flight magazine Heritage, the annual contest will last for three months until August 31.  

As in its previous season, this year’s contest includes three categories including Photo Collection, Single Photo, and Cover Photo.

A five-member judging panel, chaired by the Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists Vu Khanh, will decide which ones will be the winners during a tough selection taking place in September. A total of 16 prizes worth VND300 million (nearly US$13,000) will be granted.  

The winning photos will be introduced to the public through an exhibition. They will also be featured in different publications of Heritage, aiming to offer readers, including a large number of foreigners, a panoramic view of the Vietnamese people and their rich culture, as well as the country's stunning landscapes.

Alongside the photo contest, the organiser will also host a photo tour to the South Central coastal region in July, gathering professional photographers.

 

Since the first photo tour in 2015, 10 trips have been organised, gathering hundreds of photographers.

Last year, a collection featuring photos of people from different ethnic groups living in northern Vietnam bagged the top prize in the collection category. Entitled The Ethnic Diversity of Northern Việt Nam, the works were shot by American photographer Alden Anderson, who currently lives in Vietnam.

The top prize in the cover photo category was awarded to A New Day in Tuyền Lâm Lake by Nguyen Tan Tuan, while winners of the Single Photo were The Baby’s Interest by Dinh Cong Tam and The Dream of Flying together with Vietnam Airlines by Nguyen Thanh Tung.  VNS

