New stage to entertain Hanoi audience

A new stage has just been opened in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which aims to provide local people and tourists with a new way of watching plays.





Quang Lac Stage will be operated by the Hanoi Drama Theatre at 8B Ta Hien Street.



Quang Lac Stage, which was reintroduced last Friday with three plays, is operated by the Hanoi Drama Theatre at 8B Ta Hien Street.

Featuring a simple setting, the stage is expected to help artists and their audience to easily interact with one another.









Audience at Quang Lac Stage.

According to deputy director of the Hanoi Drama Theatre, People's Artist Nguyen Cong Ly, they were very honoured and happy to restore the Quang Lac Stage which used to be a popular destination for local audiences.

"This will be our second stage besides our current address at the Cong Nhan Cinema at 42 Trang Tien Street," he said. "We hope that it will create more opportunities for our artists to introduce our new plays to the audiences."



Quang Lac Stage will host events every Friday evening after the Covid-19 pandemic is curbed. Dtinews

Youth theatre presses on amid pandemic The artists of the Vietnam Youth Theatre performed four short plays at the Goethe Institute in Hanoi on Monday to a limited audience.