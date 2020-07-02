New tuong shows feature young artists

Huynh Long Tuong (classical drama), a newly opened private art troupe in HCM City, will offer a series of new shows featuring young artists next week.

Young artists from the Huỳnh Long Tuồng Troupe of HCM City offer a new performance style for tuồng plays. — Photo courtesy of Huỳnh Long Tuồng Troupe

The first play, Ngũ Biến Báo Phu Cừu (Vengeance), a famous cai luong (reformed opera) production from the 1990s, will be restaged in a new version of tuong, a traditional theatre of the central region.

It features stories about ambition, love and betrayal.

Young talents Dang Khoa, Thai Vinh, My Chau and Quoc Thanh, graduates of the HCM City University of Theatre & Cinematography, play the leading roles.

Binh Tinh, winner of the Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) Awards 2016, a national cai luong contest presented annually by HCM Television, will also be featured.

The second play, Mặt Trời Đêm Thế Kỷ (Sun after the Long Night), is a new work written and directed by veteran actress Bach Mai, the troupe’s owner. It highlights patriotism and loyalty.

“Our plays feature very old stories but will be staged in a new style of tuong, which originated in the 12th century, to meet the demand of young people,” said the show’s producer and actress Tinh.

According to Tinh, the premiere of Ngũ Biến Báo Phu Cừu on June 27 attracted more than 200 guests, including fans from Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces.

Other plays, such as Anh Hùng Bán Than (Anonymous Hero) and Xuân Về Trên Đỉnh Mã Phi (Spring on the Peak of Ma Phi) about love and women, will also be staged.

Tinh’s actors will offer outdoor shows at rural cultural houses in Can Gio, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Cu Chi and Hoc Mon in July and August.

"We face difficulties in offering a stable income to our staff. However, we love to entertain rural people," she said.

Tinh took part in Sao Nối Ngôi (Young Stars), a TV programme featuring young actors in cai luong, on Vinh Long Television’s THLV1 channel in 2018.

She and her colleagues performed vong co (nostalgic tunes), cai luong, tuong and hat bo.

Through their performances, famous historical plays, such as Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga (Queen Duong Van Nga), Huyền Trân Công Chúa (Princess Huyen Tran) and Trần Quốc Toản (Young Hero Tran Quoc Toan), have been renewed.

“We have worked hard to make each performance a lesson with images, sounds and lights that provides young audiences with useful and fascinating things about their history and culture,” said the 29-year-old.

Tinh was trained by her mother, actress and director Mai, who has worked hard to develop the art and maintain her family’s artistic tradition.

Ngũ Biến Báo Phu Cừu and Mặt Trời Đêm Thế Kỷ will be staged every weekend this month at Kim Ngân Theatre on 144 Dinh Tien Hoang Street in Binh Thanh District. VNS

