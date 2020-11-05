New TV programme on Vietnamese theatre airs

Ho Chi Minh Television (HTV) is offering a new TV drama programme about Vietnamese theatre in the 1960s and 80s.

Famous plays in a southern style staged in the 1960s and 80s are part of a new drama programme produced and aired by Ho Chi Minh City Television. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The programme, called Chuyện Về Những Vở Diễn Một Thời (Vietnamese Theatre in the Past and Now), features a series of famous plays consisting of dramas, cải lương (reformed opera) and tuồng (classical drama), written and directed by talented artists in the South who played a role in the country’s theatre developments.

The plays portray southern culture and lifestyles.

Talks by veteran performers, such as People’s Artist Kim Cuong and People’s Artist Bach Tuyet, are also included.

The first show featuring Lá Sầu Riêng (Durian Leaf), a dramatic play about southern women written and directed by People’s Artist Cuong, aired last weekend.

People’s Artist Kim Cuong, a guru of cai luong and drama in the south. — Photo courtesy of the HCM City Theatre Artists’ Association

“My wife and I were happy watching Lá Sầu Riêng on TV, although we enjoyed the play on stage in Sai Gon in 1963,” said Bui Xuan Truong, a resident of Binh Duong Province.

“Actress Cuong and her staff offered a quality drama in a southern style, a style that requires specific performance skills. I cannot find this on the stage today,” he said.

Truong also learned more about Cuong, owner of the Kim Cuong Drama Troupe, and her 50-year career in writing, directing and performance through talks by the actress during the show.

The next show will feature Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga (Queen Mother Duong Van Nga), a cai luong play first staged in 1977 and starring People’s Artist Tuyet and veteran actress Ngoc Giau. It will air on Sunday, November 8.

It will include talks by actress Tuyet, who has more than 50 years of experience in cai luong.

Tuyet performs as Queen Mother Duong Van Nga. The role marked a high point in her career.

Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga portrays the life and love of Queen Mother Duong Van Nga, the first queen in Vietnam who was married to the emperors of the Dinh and Le dynasties.

Nga served as Queen Regent of the Dinh dynasty after her husband, Dinh Tien Hoang, was assassinated in 979 and when her son was six years old.

She later decided to cede the Dinh dynasty’s throne to General Le Hoan in 980 in order to defend the country before the invasion of members of the Chinese Song dynasty. Hoan became the first emperor of the Early Le dynasty. He married and gave Nga the title of empress Dai Thang Minh.

Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga has been restaged many times and has been adapted to a movie.

“Our programme will offer quality plays with truly southern dramas,” said the show’s producer and art director Doan Duan. “Through the programme, famous plays recognised as canons of southern theatre will be introduced.”

According to Duan, historical plays staged by talented actors such as Thanh Dien, Thanh Kim Hue and Hong Van will also be aired.

The programme, Chuyện Về Những Vở Diễn Một Thời, is broadcast on channel HTVC Thuan Viet at 10 am every Sunday. VNS

Documentary film on tuong to be released A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.