New web drama focuses on urban youth

09/07/2020    17:11 GMT+7

Idol Tỷ Phú (Millionaires), a new web drama featuring urban youth, has been released on the POPS Drama channel and POPs entertainment platform.

New web drama focuses on urban youth
Poster of Idol Tỷ Phú (Millionaires), a new web drama featuring urban youth airs on Thursday on POPs Drama channel and POPS entertainment platform. — Photo courtesy of the producer

The 15-episode show stars young actor Vo Dien Gia Huy and singer Roy Nguyen, a member of the boy band Z-Boys. It also features Vietnamese-Australian fashion model Jolie Nguyen.

In the show, the three young people from different backgrounds move to a city to study at university. Love, ambition and traditional values are featured in the show.

“During the filming of Idol Tỷ Phú, I worked with the director and film staff to improve my role,” said actor Huy, who plays one of the film’s seven leading roles.

Huy also had a leading role in Thưa Mẹ Con Đi (Goodbye, Mother), a feature film about the LGBT community in Vietnam by director Trinh Dinh Le Minh.

The film was screened during A Window on Asian Cinema, which was part of the Official Selection for Asian filmmakers at the Busan International Film Festival last year.

Huy’s appearance in Idol Tỷ Phú is expected to ensure the film’s popularity. The first episode of Idol Tỷ Phú attracted more than 200,000 views on the first day of release on June 25. 

 

“I allowed my actors to improvise as needed, often replacing situations written in the script with things that occurred in the studio,” said the film’s director Van Cong Vien.    

Vien has worked for several TV shows and sitcoms, including Tiệm Bánh Hoàng Tử Bé (Young Bakers) and Cho Em Gần Anh Thêm Chút Nữa (Let Us be Closer) by Ho Chi Minh Television.

According to Vien, producing and releasing web dramas on YouTube is becoming a trend. Private film studios have been working with young directors and actors to produce and release productions on YouTube and other entertainment platforms. 

“Web dramas attract audiences who want to take a break after a busy day and be entertained with light-hearted stories,” he said. 

Idol Tỷ Phú airs at 8pm on Thursday.  VNS

Vietnamese artists invest in web dramas

Vietnamese artists invest in web dramas

Vietnamese artists in recent years have been investing in web dramas which have attracted tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content

Online entertainment platforms compete for exclusive content

Multiple online entertainment platforms have started to provide exclusive content as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in demand for such services.

 
 

