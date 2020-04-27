Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Next Media wins rights to exclusively broadcast AFF Cup 2020

 
 
27/04/2020    14:22 GMT+7

Lagardere Sports Asia (LSA) has penned a deal with Next Media to hand over the rights to broadcast the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020.

next media wins rights to exclusively broadcast aff cup 2020 hinh 0
Vietnam holds the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Cup trophy in 2018.

The deal will see the company own the exclusive broadcasting rights to show all matches involving the Vietnamese men’s national football team in the future.

In line with the contract, Next Media have become the exclusive broadcaster and distributor for the entire pay-TV system through satellite, cable, radio, Internet, mobile network broadcasting, and public screening nationwide.

Moreover, Next Media have also won the right to distribute fixtures to its partners both locally within Vietnam, in additional to neighbouring countries such as Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. 

At present, the Vietnamese men’s national football team are planning to gather in June in order to prepare for friendly matches ahead of the next round of World Cup 2022 qualifiers in the Asian region which are scheduled to take place in October.

Following the completion of the World Cup qualifying matches, the region’s football teams will only have a 10-day period to prepare for the start of the AFF Cup 2020.

 

With the AFF Cup 2020’s preliminary round planned to get underway in October, the final round will follow between November 23 and December 31.

As reigning champions, the tournament will be a significant occasion for the national football team to defend their current status as AFF Cup winners following their triumph at the previous version of the competition back in 2018.

Under the stewardship of head coach Park Hang-seo, the team are entering the competition with the aim of lifting the trophy once more which would see the side make history by winning back-to-back championship titles. VOV

Korean firms to broadcast all of Vietnam’s matches at the SEA Games

Korean firms to broadcast all of Vietnam’s matches at the SEA Games

Korean companies SPOTV and SBS have decided to broadcast all of the fixtures involving the Vietnam men’s national team in Group B at the ongoing SEA Games 30, which is currently underway in the Philippines.

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title

VN's top goalkeeper may miss chance to defend AFF Cup title

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that No 1 goalkeeper Dang Van Lam may not participate in Vietnam’s campaign to defend the ASEAN Football Federation Cup later this year.

 
 

