Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/06/2020 14:03:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam

 
 
20/06/2020    11:55 GMT+7

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa can't stand still throughout a match. She walks along the court and screams, telling players to take the right positions and what shots to make.

Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa (No 20) plays under the jersey of Bangkok Glass during the 2016 FIVB Women's Club World Championship. — Photo of FIVB

Sometimes it looks like she wants to jump onto the court to compete with her players at the ongoing National Volleyball Championship in Ha Tinh Province.

Hoa is enjoying her debut as deputy head coach of the VTV Binh Dien Long An club, a new chapter in the career of Vietnam’s best volleyballer.

A volleyball talent

Born in 1987 in Long An Province, Hoa was scouted to be a volleyballer at the age of 12. As the youngest member of the Long An team (now VTV Binh Dien Long An), Hoa had to work hard to catch up with her older teammates.

However, the talented girl soon proved she was better than anyone.

She not only quickly secured a spot in the first team of the club but just needed four years to make her name in the national team and the 16-year-old was one of Vietnam's at the 22nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi in 2003.

From that milestone, Hoa was the key middle blocker for her club and country for 15 years, setting records with four national championship titles, seven SEA Games silvers and one bronze.

Hoa was not only a good attacker but also a smart blocker and was a master of reading the game.

She was named Best Middle Blocker in the 23rd SEA Games in 2005. In 2007, she was Best Blocker and Best Scorer at the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Cup.

Her presence on the court always made her teammates more confident thanks to her playmaking ability.

“Hoa is a rare talented player of Vietnam. She has reached Asian level,” said former national coach Nguyen Manh Hung.

Head coach of Binh Dien Long An Nguyen Quoc Vu said it is impossible to account for what his skipper has contributed to the club during her more one and a half-decade period there.

A volleyball statue

Ngoc Hoa, a volleyball pioneer of Vietnam
Captain Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa in the national team jersey. She is good not only on attack but also in defend. — Photo bongchuyen.vn

Hoa has been retired from competition for more than one year but her name still carries weight in volleyball locally and regionally.

 

The former national captain has been called the woman who introduced Vietnamese volleyball to the world.

In 2013, four-time national champion Hoa made a turning point in not only her career but also in Vietnam’s history as she became the first Vietnamese volleyball player to compete for a foreign club.

Following her, other players have since received offers from international clubs.

Hoa was offered a one-year deal to play for Ayutthaya A.T.C.C of Thailand and she helped the club finish in third place overall and was voted as the best middle blocker of the Thai League. They then won the Super League trophy.

She then moved to Bangkok Glass where she and many Thai national team members lifted the Thai League in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Hoa made a unique achievement as the only Vietnamese volleyball player to win two national titles of two different countries.

As the national champion, Bangkok Glass represented Thailand at Vietnam’s 2015 Asian Club Championship where they took the top podium, making Hoa the first Vietnamese to have an Asian gold medal. She also secured the Best Middle Blocker title of the competition.

The victory brought Bangkok Glass a slot in the Philippines’ 2016 FIVB Women's Club World Championship, making 1.83m Hoa the first and only Vietnamese at that global tournament.

Bangkok Glass finished in seventh position but with her impressive performances, Hoa, coming from an unfamiliar country to world of volleyball was mentioned repeatedly by FIVB commentators alongside world stars during the event.

With her contribution to the Thai League, Hoa was one of two Vietnamese listed as best foreign female players by SMMSPORT, a local sports website, in an article in May.

SMMSPORT described Hoa as a player with excellent playing skills in both back and front lines with good blocks. She helped Ayutthaya win the Super League and became a leading player of the league with her key role in Bangkok Glass’s consistent wins.

2018 was the last season Hoa played for the national team. A year later, she finally left the court “to leave room for younger and more talented players” at her club.

Her goal now is to help Binh Dien Long An win a championship title this year.

“I have prepared everything to become a coach. I am really interested in and excited with the new job,” said Hoa who will not refuse to play again if her club needs. “My life is all for volleyball and I will do my job the best way.”  VNS

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club

VN volleyball star gets offer to renew deal with Japanese club

Spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy has received an offer from Japanese Denso Airy Bees volleyball club to sign a new contract.

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year

VN volleyball star Thuy to stay with Denso Airybee for second year

VTV Binh Dien Long An Volleyball Club have agreed to let their key spiker Tran Thi Thanh Thuy play for Denso Airybees for another season.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
Vietnamese nature pressed in books
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

By carefully putting dried flowers, leaves and grass between pages, Hoa la co (Flowers, leaves and grass) workshop has created nature books that have made an impression on international visitors.

Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers
Sam Son street carnival attracts over 80 European dancers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 80 European dancers will take part in a street carnival as part of the Sam Son Sea Festival 2020, scheduled to take place between June 26-27 in the north-central coastal province of Thanh Hoa.

Classical music group to present “Summer” concert
Classical music group to present “Summer” concert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Mai House Philharmonic will hold a “Summer” concert at Mai House on June 27. File photo from the group’s Facebook page

Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
Concert in memory of famous songwriter Trinh Cong Son
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Dozens of singers and musicians will perform 20 songs by the late songwriter Trinh Cong Son at a concert to be held in Hanoi next week.  

Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
Musicians perform to thank COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam's three biggest orchestras will perform together in a concert at Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM)'s Grand Hall today (June 19). 

Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.

Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
Keedron Bryant: Warner Records signs black protest singer, 12
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Keedron Bryant's song I Just Wanna Live was posted one day after the death of George Floyd.

Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
Foreign media hails Vietnam schoolgirl’s effort to create art from chaos
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Renowned media outlet Reuters of the UK has recently published an article titled “Vietnamese schoolgirl creates art from the chaos of the coronavirus”, 

Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
Famous cai luong play on love and crime restaged
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

The cai luong (reformed opera) play Tướng Cướp Bạch Hải Đường (Bandit Bach Hai Duong), a production by well-known scriptwriter Nguyen Huynh, will be restaged in a new version 61 years after its premiere.

Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
Beekeeping in Ca Mau recognised as national intangible heritage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Traditional beekeeping in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts in the southernmost province of Ca Mau was recently recognised as a national intangible heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
Old soldier preserves ethnic folk music
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

Luong Xuan Dan, a veteran of the Tay ethnic group in Yen Son District in northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, has an endless passion for local folk music.

Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/06/2020 

The organisers of the Hue Festival have just announced the main activities taking place at the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held between August 28 and September 2.

U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
U19 footballers gather ahead of AFC U19 Championship finals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Head coach of the Vietnam U19 men’s national team Philippe Troussier has called up a large squad of 29 footballers in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan between October 14-31.

The wind named Vu Phong still blows
The wind named Vu Phong still blows
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

It's not out of the ordinary for old players to thrive in Vietnamese football and the likes of Dinh Xuan Viet (37 years old) of Nam Dinh and midfielder Le Tan Tai (36 years old) of Hong Linh Ha Tinh are still solid performers.

Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020
Nearly 2,000 to participate in Tien Phong Marathon 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Nearly 2,000 Vietnamese and foreign people will participate in the Tien Phong Marathon National Championship.

Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia
Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

The head coach of the Thailand national football team Kiatisuk Senamuang has surpassed Park Hang-seo of Vietnam to be named as the most successful national team coach in ASEAN of the past decade, announced by AFF website.

Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
Vietnam Press Museum ready to open
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

A number of rare items and documents which mark significant events in the history of the Vietnamese revolutionary press are set to be showcased to guests at the first-ever Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi.

Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
Spanish cuisine to be popularised in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

People in Hanoi will have an opportunity to explore Spanish cuisine at the World Tapa Day to be held in the capital on June 20.

Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
Two exhibitions open at HCMC's Factory Contemporary Arts Centre
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Two solo exhibitions of artists Huong Ngo and Thy Nguyen will open at the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre on June 19.

Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
Veteran artist draws to preserve ethnic clothes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18/06/2020 

Veteran artist Do Duc is displaying his lacquer paintings on ethnic clothes for the first time at his house at Thong Dong Ville at 15B, 656 Lane, Lac Long Quan Street, Hanoi.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 