15/05/2020 14:59:30 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Nguyen Cong Tri's spring-summer collection releases

 
 
15/05/2020    14:50 GMT+7

Designer Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection, Cong Tri Summer Capsule 2020, has been released in HCM City.

Nguyen Cong Tri’s spring-summer collection releases
Fashion models wearing designs from the latest collection CONG TRI Summer Capsule 2020 by fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri. — Photo courtesy of the designer

The ready-to-wear collection for women features dozens of designs in silk, lace, velvet, cotton and wood. 

The designs in vivid colours tell the stories of urban women who love travelling and learning about new and different cultures and lifestyles after their trips.

Images of London, Vicenza, New York, Tokyo and HCM City are featured on the clothes.    

The designer worked with fashion models such as Phi Phuong Anh and Quynh Anh, winners of the Face Vietnam 2015 and 2018, on photo shoots.   

Tri, a member of the Asian Couture Federation (ACF), has attended leading fashion events at home and abroad, including Viet Nam Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Tokyo Fashion Week and the Origin Passion and Belief Fair in Vicenza, Italy.

His collections impressed audiences at the Tokyo Fashion Week 2016 and 2017. 

Many of his clothes use Lanh My A, a rare traditional silk made by artisans living in the southern province of An Giang.

Tri has worked with international singers such as Rihanna, Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani.

 

Last year, famed American singer Beyoncé appeared in a design by Tri at the premiere of the film The Lion King in London. She was dressed in a pleated gold metallic long dress with a sexy side split cut under the brandname Cong Tri Brand. Her beauty on the red carpet was captured by Vogue staff.

Pop star Rihanna has worn designs by Tri since 2017. The singer wore a white oversized shirt from the designer’s latest collection Haute Couture No: 10 - Em Hoa (Flowers) at Tokyo Fashion Week 2017 in March. The collection was also shown on Vogue.com.  

Katy Perry has worn Tri’s designs. She wore a long dress in blue by Tri in her latest MV, Immoral Flame, released in 2019.

"My way is to adopt global styles but in an individual manner,” said the 43-year-old.

Born in Da Nang, Tri graduated from the HCM City University of Architecture’s Industrial Arts Faculty in 2001.

He rose to fame at school after his collection won second prize at the 2001 Asian Young Fashion Designers Contest, organised by the Textile and Fashion Federation of Singapore and the Singapore Trade Development Board.

He has also been a judge in the Vietnamese versions of international TV reality shows like Project Runway and So You Think You Can Dance.  VNS

Top designer Cong Tri reveals personality through fashion exhibition

Top designer Cong Tri reveals personality through fashion exhibition

The famously reticent fashion designer Nguyen Cong Tri is opening up through an exhibition that starts in HCM City this week.

 
 

.
Latest news

