No title given to top scorer in V.League 1 this season

The V.League 1 will not have a top scorer award this year, after it was decided to scrap the prize due to the delays in the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Striker Bruno Cantanhede of Viettel was one of two best scorers of the 2019 V.League 1 season. There will be no award this season. Photo vtv.vn

The competition will resume on June 5 and finish at the end of October.

Each team will play 11 more games before the title and relegation is decided in a play-off format between the top eight teams to see who is crowned champions and the bottom six to decide who drops down a division.

The Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF) said because of this change of format, it would not be fair to award the top scorer prize this season.

Last year, Bruno Cantanhede (Viettel) and Pape Omar Faye (Hà Nội) both score 15goals to share the award.

Other team and individual awards including MVP, best coach and goal of the season will remain. VNS