No wedding parties until epidemic stops: Ministry

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) has instructed authorities at all levels to promote people’s awareness of the dangers of COVID-19 by delaying wedding parties and related activities.

Wedding announcements are particularly encouraged in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic. Illustration photo baochinhphu.vn

Authorities have been told to advise people to delay their happy days until the pandemic is over.

\

Wedding announcements are being particularly encouraged instead of partying in the midst of the fatal outbreak.

In a circular signed by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy, the ministry stressed the importance of improving the role of the community in the battle against COVID-19, including suspending events such as weddings.

The circular was issued following the Prime Minister's Directive No 16/CT-TTg from March 31 regarding the implementation of urgent measures to prevent and combat COVID-19.

The MoCST has urged departments of cultural management in provinces and cities to strictly follow the ordinance and ensure distancing principles among local families, villages, communes, districts, provinces, workshops and factories.

People should wear masks and follow hygienic regulations, according to the ordinance.

Regarding funerals, it warned people not to invite guests. Families should also follow all disease prevention and control measures according to regulations. People are advised not to gather in crowds while performing rituals at ancestral graves and ensure a two-metre distance is maintained.

Families should not organise parties, festivals, meetings or other forms of gatherings during the epidemic.

While the ministry encouraged any illegal actions to be reported and warned of strict punishments, it promised to support families facing difficulties due to the impacts of the epidemic to boost the spirit of solidarity in the community. — VNS

