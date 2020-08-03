Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 08:23:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks

04/08/2020    08:21 GMT+7

Painter Mai Dac Linh has established a reputation for how he uses traditional materials in his works, of which he currently has three sơn mài (lacquer) pieces in his Hanoi studio.

Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
PRESENCE: Linh graduated from the Hanoi Fine Arts University and is a member of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. Photo Lunet Art Gallery

“Traditional lacquer paintings have five basic colours - black, red, yellow, silver, and white,” he explained. “But I rarely use these colours because they limit the effect.”

“Like many other lacquer artists, I have my own colour scheme. These colours used to be unacceptable for lacquer paintings, but if you put them in the right place the results are worth it.”

His works combine traditional materials and modern graphics, and he uses resin from sơn trees (scientifically called Toxicodendron vernicifluum) planted in the northern province of Phu Tho, which is home to a great number of such trees.

Lacquer was originally used to make lacquerware and to decorate wooden items of devotion in temples and pagodas.

It has been used in paintings and fine arts since the 1930s, when artists at the Indochina Fine Arts College began using the traditional handicraft material in their artwork.

Though he knew of lacquer paintings, Linh didn’t have the time required to make even one.

After graduating from the Hanoi University of Fine Arts’ Graphics Department in 1993, he began with paintings on giay do (poonah paper) - another type of traditional Vietnamese artwork.

Poonah paper is made from the bark of poonah trees found in Vietnam’s north. The traditional material has long been used for folk paintings, calligraphy, and documents of dynasties past and family annals.

Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
OTHER CREATIONS: A painting on poonah paper entitled 3 Sisters 3 Baskets from Mai Dac Linh can be seen at artnet.com. Photo: Nguyen Binh

Linh actually made a living from his poonah paper paintings at that time, all of which depicted the daily life of ethnic minority people and were purchased by collectors. He regrets that he didn’t keep at least one as a souvenir of the first few years of his career.

After success with his poonah paintings, he decided to try his hand at lacquer paintings. Over the course of two years he created 30 or so large works, with help from an assistant.

But he never intended to exhibit them, until one of his classmates held an exhibition. Then he decided to follow suit.

His first solo exhibition was at the Exhibition House in Hanoi in 1999. They were praised by veteran artists such as the late Mai Van Hien and artist/fine arts critic Phan Cam Thuong.

Linh also made a good impression on colleagues and lovers of fine arts because he was already known for his poonah paintings.

That exhibition is one of three he has held in his nearly 30 years as an artist, with the two others being a lacquer exhibition at the Art Vietnam Gallery in Hanoi in 2005 and one in Victoria’s Gallery in Paris in 2014.

 

He was also part of group exhibitions in Vietnam, China and France, winning third prize at the National Fine Arts Exhibition in 1995.

Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
WORKS IN PROGRESS: Linh is now creating three new paintings in his studio in Hanoi. Photo Lunet Art Gallery

“Lacquer paintings need a long time to complete,” he said. “The materials must be right. Sometimes I sketch an idea on to paper then develop it into a painting.”

“But that’s not how I make all of my lacquer paintings. It can be difficult to change an idea in lacquer paintings, but sometimes change is a nice surprise.”

“In seeking a different expression from Western paintings, he uses light in a two-dimensional space of images and lines,” explained Luneta Phan, art director at the Lunet Art Gallery.

“With gaps and symbols, a painting’s language can be found in rough works like ancient carvings we often encounter in Buddhism.”

The gallery recently invited him to display at an exhibition entitled Tranh Sơn Mài - Biểu Hiện Và Trừu Tượng (Lacquer Painting - Impressionism and Abstractionism) at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Hanoi.

He has at least seven to exhibit, including his latest piece, entitled Danh Gia Vọng Tộc (Great Clan).

It was created last year and was his first lacquer painting after returning home from France, where he lived from 2000-2016 and where he could not make lacquer paintings.

Danh Gia Vọng Tộc measures 60cm by 180cm, which is quite different from the regular size of a lacquer painting.

Thời Gian Trong Tĩnh Lặng (Quiet Time), which he created some time ago, will also be exhibited.

The work includes three pieces, of 33cm by 33cm, and features square and round symbols from yin and yang philosophy. This symbolic description reminds viewers of deep traditional values.

He made it in 2011, but this is the first time it has been displayed in public. VNS

Nguyen Binh

Teacher and student display paintings together at VN National Museum of Fine Arts

Teacher and student display paintings together at VN National Museum of Fine Arts

Artist Ly Truc Son and his student Trieu Quoc Chien are displaying sơn mài (lacquer) paintings at Vietnam National Museum of Fine Arts.

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper

Hard-working artist breathes life into poonah paper

Dó (Poonah) paper has been widely used in Vietnam’s famous Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings. Drawing on poonah paper requires a very difficult technique that very few Vietnamese painters can master.

 
 

Other News

.
All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2
All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

Leading Vietnamese football chiefs moved to halt all activities throughout the national football pyramid from August 2 due to the renewed threat caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. 

Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City
Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2020, has completed in HCM City to find young talents in this traditional music genre from all three regions the North, Centre and South of the country. 

Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award
Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.

National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam
National team’s defender Van Hau returns to Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

National team’s defender Doan Van Hau finally returned to Vietnam after 11 months on loan at SC Heerenveen in the Netherlands from Hanoi FC.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images
Local photographer into Top 50 of #Landscape2019 by AGORA Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

A beautiful image titled “Chu Dang Ya Volcano between seasons” taken by Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, also known as Hoa Carol, has made the Top 50 of the #Landscape2019 photo contest launched by Agora Images.

Seashells refashioned as stylish jewellery
Seashells refashioned as stylish jewellery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

When it comes to creativity, the right tools or materials really do give wings to artistic expression, as 48-year-old La Nhu Long, an artist based in HCM City, can well attest.

Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight
Local boyband Chillies represent country in music project for COVID-19 fight
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

Vietnamese boyband Chillies have joined with a number of other Asian artists to take part in a music project themed "ME ME WE" as musicians throughout the continent collaborate for the cause of raising funds to combat COVID-19.

Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.

V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart
V.League star Samson holds Vietnam close to his heart
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

If Hoang Vu Samson didn’t pursue a football career he wouldn’t have too many concerns in life, as he comes from a well-to-do family in Nigeria. But his love for football ended up bringing him to Vietnam.

National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
National dress deserving of UNESCO recognition
FEATUREicon  02/08/2020 

Some years ago, Tran Doan Lam, director of the World Publishing House, felt a little uneasy when attending an event during a business trip abroad, where delegates were asked to wear their national costume.

HBSO revives Café Saigon on August 8
HBSO revives Café Saigon on August 8
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a revival of the contemporary dance show Café Saigon for a single performance on August 8 at the Saigon Opera House.

Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern VN opens
Exhibition showcasing Spanish architect’s impression on modern VN opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/08/2020 

Black and white photos reflecting life and culture of modern Vietnam by Spanish architect Salvador Pérez Arroyo is on display at an exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum, Hanoi.

Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
Book on Vietnamese sea, islands published in Japan
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/08/2020 

A book on Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty has been released in Japan.

AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021
AFF Cup set to be postponed until April 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)'s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing its flagship tournament, the AFF Cup, and holding it in April 2021.

Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September
Vietnam to host AFC Cup 2020 matches in late September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnam will play host to the remaining matches of Group F and Group G in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2020, with fixtures scheduled to take place between September 23 and 29.

2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time
2020 Hue Festival postponed for second time
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

This year’s Hue Festival in Thua Thien-Hue province has been postponed for the second time after the latest COVID-19 outbreak was reported in the neighbouring city of Da Nang, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Thai man overcomes all barriers to master Vietnamese
Thai man overcomes all barriers to master Vietnamese
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

Vietnamese is a challenging language for most foreigners, and for a visually-impaired person like Aun Apichit Mingwongtham from Thailand, the challenge was even greater.

Qatar invites Vietnam’s U16 side for friendly match in October
Qatar invites Vietnam’s U16 side for friendly match in October
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/08/2020 

The Qatar Football Association has sent an invitation to the Vietnamese U16 team to play a friendly match in Doha in October ahead of the AFC U16 Championship 2020’s final round.

Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing
Provinces asked to mobilise funding for UNESCO-recognised Vi Giam singing
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces to balance their annual budgets and mobilise funding from other sources to implement projects on protection and promotion of Vi Giam folk singing between 2021 – 2025.

AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
AFF proposes postponing AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 to 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  31/07/2020 

The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF)’s Emergency Committee has proposed postponing the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup until mid-April 2021 during a virtual meeting chaired by AFF President Khiev Sameth on July 30.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 