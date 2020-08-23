Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 17:49:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Objects of play admired over centuries

23/08/2020    16:36 GMT+7

An important element of celebrations during the fast-approaching Mid-Autumn Festival is the toys that parents buy for their kids.

Though imported plastic toys in a host of colours, designs and sizes fill most supermarket shelves, traditional toys, which once were considered at risk of fading away, remain quite popular among many kids.

Objects of play admired over centuries

Somewhere out in the countryside and even in certain corners of cities are people working hard to preserve a part of VIetnam’s cultural identity by making traditional toys, which then head to markets for sale.

Many of these people are accurately described as artisans, given their high skills in a trade that has been passed down through generations.

These artisans work at their homes in handicraft villages or in co-operatives. Such villages are well-known around the country and include Xuan La, Van Canh and Hong Ha in Hanoi, Ong Hao in the northern province of Hung Yen, and Binh Thuong B in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.

Fully hand-made from simple, nature-friendly materials, these toys continue to be popular with kids during traditional festivities, especially the Mid-Autumn Festival.

They include to he (toy figurines) made of glutinous rice dough; den ong sao (star-shaped lanterns) and dieu giay (paper kites) made of bamboo, colour paper and cellophane; mat na chu Teu (Uncle Teu's face masks) made of papier-mâché; trong (drums) made of wood and cattle hide, and thien nga bong (cotton swans) made with bamboo and cotton.

Despite COVID-19 making its presence felt around VIetnam, artisans remain passionate about their craft and are hard at work making sure kids have a festival full of joy and good memories, just like every other year.

Among them are members of one family living on the third floor of a small house in Hang Luoc Street in central Hanoi, who have preserved their traditional toy-making craft for decades.

They are now busy once more making toys that will be sold both before and during celebrations.

One of the artisans, Quach Thi Bac, said July and August are the busiest months for the craft, especially cotton swans, which have long been a favourite of little girls.


Her mother-in-law, artisan Vu Thi Thanh Tam, has been making toys for nearly 70 years, and still helps Bắc with some of the work.

Tam is quite well-known in toy-making circles and has been featured in the media many times, including in VIetnam News. Health problems have now slowed her down, but thankfully she has passed on the trade to the family’s younger members.

Before making a toy cotton swan, Bac explains, she prepares all the necessary materials, such as woven bamboo baskets, cellophane, sponges, metal wires, and, especially, the cotton. It takes more than an hour to finish one item, so she spends a great deal of time on the job.

As the finer points of making a handicraft toy require a subtle touch, the most important thing is patience and attention, she says.

A basket bearing two lovely cotton swans and colourful flowers is always an attraction when special times for kids roll around, and are when Bac sells from her doorstep on Hang Luoc Street. Her creations are so popular that she always sells out several days before any event starts.

Despite there being a large amount of imported Chinese toys found around the country, she says, hand-made traditional Vietnamese toys have a special reputation domestically and even overseas.

“That makes me wish I could continue to make toys forever,” Bac says. “I have a passion for my cotton swans, and would be devastated if the skill was ever lost.”

Many artisans are not only hard at work making toys for local sale but also for many friends around the world.

Nguyen Huu Kiem from Ba Duong Noi Village in Hanoi has spent nearly 60 years of his life making traditional kites, called dieu sao (flute kites).

Flute kites can be readily found around VIetnam’s north, in places such as Hai Phon City and Nam Dinh and Thai Binh provinces, with the craft stretching back to the 15th century in the latter.

 

Kiem has introduced flute kites and the Vietnamese way of flying them in countries such as France, Germany, Spain, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and China.

His kites have appeared at major events around the world and in VIetnam, including a large kite festival in France in 2012, annual international kite festivals in Vung Tau in the south, and, in particular, celebrations for the 1000th anniversary of Hanoi in 2010.

He believes traditional Vietnamese toys like kites deserve to be preserved as part of the national cultural identity.

“Flute kites are worthy of the respect given them by international friends and should be preserved, because they ‘convey’ the soul of their makers in particular and the Vietnamese people in general,” Kiem says.

Creating a traditional kite involves a range of complicated steps. Among the first is crushing green persimmon for resin, to make the kites waterproof.

To make durable kite strings, meanwhile, artisans split bamboo into thin strips before boiling and soaking them in baked-limestone water, so they can resist white ants.

A kite needs to be at least a metre in length to be able to carry a flute made of bamboo and jackfruit wood.

Meanwhile, Dong Khe Village, by the Duong River in the northern province of Bac Ninh, is home to famous artisan Phung Dinh Giap, aged 69, who is among the last people skilled at making phong dat (folk earthen statuettes), which are made of clay in the shape of human or animal characters from folk tales.

In recent years, Giap says, whenever the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, his family has maintained the tradition of making clay statuettes despite such toys losing their appeal among many kids.

“We are the only ones making these toys and will never stop, because we wish to preserve our traditions,” Giap says.

“I can’t accept that part of my ancestors’ heritage could disappear. Clay statuettes are part of our culture.”

He adds that while more and more people have taken a liking to imported toys, many still prefer his creations and he hopes a return to popularity is on the horizon.

Nguyen Hoang Quan, 38, a customer from Hoàng Mai District, says everyone in his family prefers traditional toys over newer types.

“My son and I like to fly flute kites, while my wife and daughter have an eye for handicrafts made by Vietnamese artisans,” he says. “We really don’t care for plastic imports.”

While Quan often gets together with friends to fly kites at the My Dinh Stadium in the summer and autumn, his children plan to buy star lanterns and paper masks at Hang Ma Street to celebrate the Full-Moon Festival.

Folk toys and handicrafts are seen more often at cultural events these days and have a certain appeal among domestic and foreign visitors alike. Cultural authorities and organisations around VIetnam are also trying to promote and preserve handicraft villages that produce traditional toys.

Beyond simply being toys, though, traditional toys convey the image and soul of the Vietnamese people and lives lived over many generations, cultural experts have noted.

Each toy is the crystallisation of the hard work and passion of artisans, many of whom now focus on preserving their time-honoured occupation.

VNS

Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival

Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival

Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.  

 
 

Other News

.
Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
Exhibition calls attention to preserving Vietnam’s traditional villages
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  1 giờ trước 

Photos of the architecture of traditional Vietnamese villages are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi hosted by the Monument Conservation Institute.

Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11 giờ trước 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
Are live-streaming theater performances viable?
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

The pandemic crisis has had a devastating effect on the performing arts. Watching theater, opera, and dance without leaving home sounds promising and is a good way to support artists. The show must go on…line!

Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
Stone collectors with valuable objects of prehistoric time
FEATUREicon  22/08/2020 

For the past 30 years, Van Dinh Thanh has travelled widely to collect ancient stones, which have helped scientists and ordinary people understand more about prehistoric times.

First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
First transgender Vietnamese man reveals story on giving birth
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

Minh Khang, the nation’s first transgender man to give birth, has revealed the process he followed during his pregnancy in a popular reality TV show broadcast recently in Vietnam.

Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
Young woman sets up accessory brand, combines traditional, contemporary culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/08/2020 

Many young Vietnamese abroad have decided to leave developed countries and their high-salaried jobs to return to Vietnam to start their career. 

Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31
Vietnam U22 players train hard in anticipation of SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U22 men’s football team displayed great determination during a training session held in Hanoi as the team start their preparations for the 31st SEA Games which the nation will host next year.

Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
Festivals cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has announced the cancellation of its biennial coffee festival scheduled for March next year due to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Da Nang’s culture and sports department, in co-operation with the Da Nang Literature and Arts Association, has launched an online photo and painting contest on the topic of COVID-19 prevention for Vietnamese and foreigners.

Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
Historical objects of August Revolution displayed in capital
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

More than 150 artefacts and documents related to Vietnam’s August Revolution and National Day are being displayed at an exhibition at the National Museum of Vietnamese History in Hanoi.

Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
Vietnamese film wins prize at Locarno International Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

‘Thien Duong Goi Ten’ (A Trip to Heaven), a film by young Vietnamese director Duong Dieu Linh, has won a prize at the 2020 Locarno International Film Festival which was held in Switzerland from August 5 to 15.

Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
Epizode announces second round of acts for next festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Epizode festival has announced the second round of its lineup for the event slated for this winter on Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province.

Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
Photographer keeps old buildings alive in books
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

French photographer Alexandre Garel came to Vietnam for the first time in 2011, fell in love with the country and soon decided to settle down here. 

Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
Expanding cultural space along Phung Hung Street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/08/2020 

Nearly a year after finishing renovations to a single archway underneath the railway line running along Phung Hung Street, the Hanoi Old Quarter Management Board plans to upgrade five more, which are all in a single row. 

Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
Circus shows cancelled due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Many circus shows and programmes have been postponed due to the resurgence of COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Circus Union.

Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
Virtual training programme for amateur football coaches begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

A virtual training programme for amateur football coaches has begun, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
Coach Troussier calls up U19 players for Asian tournament
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

The Vietnam national U19 men’s football team will participate in their second training camp in late August in preparation for the upcoming AFC U19 Championship 2020 finals which are set to get underway in Uzbekistan from October 14 to October 31.

Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
Actress brings literary masterpiece to big screen
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Actress Mai Thu Huyen is making a film based on the Vietnamese 19th-century literature masterpiece Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kieu) by Nguyen Du.

From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
From an outcast to a rising V.League 1 star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/08/2020 

Thanks to some impressive performances for V.League 1 club Quang Ninh Coal, 20-year-old midfielder Nguyen Hai Long has been called up for the national U22 team by coach Park Hang-seo.

Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
Traditional art forms need protection, support from the state: experts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/08/2020 

The Government must have a special regime for traditional art forms and no longer ask for certain qualifications when it recruits artists in the field of traditional arts, experts have said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 