16/07/2020 13:28:14 (GMT +7)
Official sports of SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 to be announced in July

16/07/2020    12:24 GMT+7

The host Vietnam will hold an online conference with regional countries on July 21-22 to announce the list of sports at te 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11), which are scheduled for 2021.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien takes the flag that marks Vietnam as the host of SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)

To date, a master plan for the organisation of the two tournaments has basically been completed, while various contests have been held to select the official song, logo and mascot for SEA Games 31.

SEA Games 31 is slated for late November or early December 2021, followed by Para Games 11 in late December. The events are expected to attract the participation of 11 countries in Southeast Asia.

SEA Games 31 will feature 36 sports, two-thirds of which will be those on the official sport lists of the Olympic Games and the Asian Games (ASIAD).

 

Countries in the region can also propose some other sports for competition. Hanoi and some neighbouring localities will provide the venues for the competitions.

Meanwhile, Para Games 11 is set to have 14 sports, and the capital city will also be its host. 

Organising board for SEA Games 31, Para Games 11 established

The national steering committee for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th Southeast Asian Para Games (Para Games 11) has decided to establish an organising board for the two tournaments.

 
 

Ageing underground wells in the heart of Hanoi
YOUR VIETNAMicon  5 giờ trước 

Underground wells which were closely linked to the lives of Vietnamese citizens can be found throughout the northern delta, especially in rural areas, with many dug approximately half a century ago still in use today in Hanoi’s Old Quarter.

Spate of alarming antique robberies in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Recently, dozens of antiques have been robbed from 20 historic relics in seven districts of Hanoi, causing concern among people and agencies.

Exhibition showcases the brutality of wars on Con Dao Island
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

A new exhibition to be held on Con Dao Island from July 17 will look at the horrible conditions Vietnamese patriots faced when they were captured during the resistance wars against the French and the US.

V.League 1: Striker Nguyen Anh Duc signs for HAGL FC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

V.League 1 club Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) have signed free agent former national team and Becamex Binh Duong striker Nguyen Anh Duc.

ASEAN Film Week 2020 to come to Vietnam's three largest cities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The ASEAN Film Week 2020 will be held in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City from July 18-26, screening nine movies.

AFC adjusts schedule of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The first round of AFC U-20 Women's Championship 2022 will take place from March 13-21, 2021, instead of March 6-14 as previously announced, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.

KONNECT ASEAN culture-art initiative debuts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

KONNECT ASEAN, a culture and art initiative, made its debut on July 13 as part of activities celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dialogue Partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Rekindling and reimagining a musical artform
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

Musician Nguyen Quang Long is well-known for his devotion in reviving xam (blind busker’s singing). Actually, he’s also a researcher of various types of traditional performing arts.

National table tennis champs start today
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/07/2020 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships are scheduled to start Tuesday evening in HCM City, featuring 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide.

Sai Gon coach recommends four players for coach Park
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The chairman and coach of Sai Gon FC believes four of his team are ready to play for the Vietnamese national team.

Virtual concerts help artists engage with their fans
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

As the music industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, virtual concerts are helping Vietnamese artists promote their music and engage with their fans.

Japanese films to be screened in Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued its decision regarding allowing the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam to screen six Japanese films. 

Coronavirus: HK Disneyland to close one month after reopening
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The Hong Kong theme park will shut its gates after a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Local photographer into Top 50 of #Family2020 by Agora Images
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

An amazing image snapped by Vietnamese photographer @karykan has been named as the winner of the #Family2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

Ba Chua Xu Festival applies for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage status
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The cultural authority of the southern province of An Giang is preparing documents for the Ba Chua Xu Festival in Chau Doc to be recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by the UN cultural agency UNESCO. 

National table tennis champs attracts record number of players
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The 38th National Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to get underway on the evening of July 14 in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 178 athletes from 19 teams nationwide, the largest of its kind so far.

Eight teams set for national women’s football championship
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

A total of eight Vietnamese teams are to compete in the 2020 national women’s football championship, also known as the Thai Son Bac Cup.

Coronavirus: Three generations of Bollywood Bachchan family infected
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her father-in-law, husband and daughter test positive for Covid-19.

Naya Rivera: Police identify body as missing Glee star
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

The actress went missing on Wednesday after going boating with her son at a lake in California.

A painter and her instincts
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14/07/2020 

Tran Thi Thu’s large paintings on canvas have been known to stun people. Her wildly vivid colours on dangling linen strips resonate in wind and sunlight,

