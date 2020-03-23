Online art auction raises funds to fight COVID-19

Some 100 paintings will be auctioned online at the Viet Art Exchange Facebook from March 23 to 25 to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some paintings to be auctioned online (Photo: organising board)

The paintings are by 60 Vietnamese and Singaporean artists including Dang Dinh Ngo, Tran Thieu Nam and Gloria Keh. The paintings are in various media, such as oil-on canvas, lacquer, watercolour and acrylic depicting different themes.

The paintings are not only beautiful, but they also convey a message of kindness and national solidarity, said Irish Pham, representative of the Viet Art Exchange.

The artists from every part of the country wish to help fighting COVID-19. They want to make their contribution to the national fight against the epidemic.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the artists will take the rest.

Bidders can make a fair offer based on the starting price below the painting. If they don't want to bid publicity they can message Iris Pham privately.

Payment will be carried out within a day. The artists will be responsible for transporting paintings to the customers if the auction is successful. If they are not in Vietnam they will take the painting by themselves.