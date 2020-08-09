Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight

09/08/2020    16:16 GMT+7

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

in the central region in the fight against COVID-19.

Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight

Singer Dam Vinh Hung

Pop stars Thanh Lam, Hong Nhung and Dam Vinh Hung will be featured with Vietnamese-American singers Bang Kieu, Quang Dung and Minh Tuyet.

Famous comedic artist Hoai Linh and cai luong (reformed opera) star Thoai My will also be included. 

The artists, who returned to the country during the pandemic, will share their experiences and stories about the doctors and frontline workers they have met. They will discuss their 14-day life in quarantine zones.

 

“All of the concert’s artists will perform for free. They hope their art will encourage doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said theatre director Hoang Nhat Nam, a member of the concert’s organising board. 

“People are encouraged to send their donations to addresses and bank accounts offered by the organisers during the concert,” he said. 

Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh and Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh sent 50 million VND (2,100 USD) and 20 million VND, respectively, to the concert. They raised more than 247 million VND from individuals and organisations. All of the proceeds will be sent to the Da Nang Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in Da Nang. 

The three-hour concert is scheduled to begin at 7pm on August 9./.VNA

 
 

.
Influence endures after final whistle
Influence endures after final whistle
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Le Cong Vinh is undeniably a superstar of Vietnamese football.

Strategy and discipline at play
Strategy and discipline at play
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Retired journalist Nguyen Huu Oai heads to a lake near his Hanoi home at 4pm every day to play Chinese chess.

Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
Fading artform reborn in silver and gold
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

Having revived the art of phap lam, a technique of enamel painting and carving on metals, in early 2000, artisan Do Huu Triet then adapted it to silver and gold to make fashionable jewellery pieces, interior décor items, and paintings.

S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
S Korean violist releases music video featuring Vietnam’s scenery
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City-based South Korean violist Jmi Ko has recently released a music video online after its premiere was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to spread optimism during the virus outbreak.

Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
Sli songs of Nung ethnic people preserved by local artist
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  08/08/2020 

The Northern border province of Lang Son is famous for Then and Sli singing of the Nung ethnic people as over the years a number of local artists have made every effort to preserve and promote these folk melodies.

Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
Casting for film on Vietnamese history begins
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

Casting for Trưng Vương (She-Kings), the year’s biggest film project, has begun in HCM City.

Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
Sketch collection celebrates COVID-19 fighters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A collection of sketches reflecting life and activities of doctors and nurses at locked down hospitals in the central city has been introduced by a young college student.

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam rescheduled for 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam 2020 has been rescheduled for May 2021 in the central city of Da Nang after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
Art club members promote ceramic art through new exhibit
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/08/2020 

A sculpture exhibition featuring ceramic works by 26 artists of the Saigon Club of Ceramic Art is on display at the HCM City Fine Arts Association.

Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
Sporting events in Vietnam suspended over COVID-19 fears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

A number of national sporting events will be suspended to ensure the safety of those involved amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Vietnam Sports Administration announced on August 7.

3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
3-kg bread in An Giang among world's weirdest foods
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

The Giant Bread in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang has caught global attention as one of the world’s most bizarre foods.

HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera cancels all concerts for the time being
HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera cancels all concerts for the time being
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

It was made clear on Wednesday, August 5 that the HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) was cancelling all concerts for the time being due to the Covid-19 situation.

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’
Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.

Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview
Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

Defender Doan Van Hau, who recently returned to Vietnam following a one-year spell on loan at SC Heerenveen, told FIFA that he has dreamed of playing for Vietnam at World Cup one day and that nothing is impossible.

Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online
Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

The patterns, colours and technique of traditional Vietnamese mat weaving are on display in an online exhibition through the artworks of Pham Hong Linh.

Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi
Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/08/2020 

An exhibition displaying artworks from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 6.

Hospitality group hosts race for environment
Hospitality group hosts race for environment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

Vietnamese citizens and foreigners living in Vietnam are eligible to join an online race launched by Muong Thanh Hospitality Group to inspire people to live healthily.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams set to gather in mid-August
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams set to gather in mid-August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team are due to be joined by the national U22 side with both teams participating in a training camp in Hanoi between August 15 and 21.

Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest
Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

A picture snapped by a Vietnamese photographer has been listed among the impressive artworks by the International Photography Awards, a contest which attracts entries from remarkable pictures from around the world.

Miss Vietnam to be delayed
Miss Vietnam to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

The 16th Miss Vietnam beauty pageant which is supposed to take place on August 5 will be delayed due to Covid-19 according to the organiser.

