Online concert to raise funds for doctors in COVID-19 fight

More than 60 Vietnamese singers, composers and theatre artists at home and abroad will take part in a livestream concert on YouTube to raise funds to support doctors and frontline workers in Da Nang and Quang Nam province

in the central region in the fight against COVID-19.

Singer Dam Vinh Hung

Pop stars Thanh Lam, Hong Nhung and Dam Vinh Hung will be featured with Vietnamese-American singers Bang Kieu, Quang Dung and Minh Tuyet.

Famous comedic artist Hoai Linh and cai luong (reformed opera) star Thoai My will also be included.

The artists, who returned to the country during the pandemic, will share their experiences and stories about the doctors and frontline workers they have met. They will discuss their 14-day life in quarantine zones.

“All of the concert’s artists will perform for free. They hope their art will encourage doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and others in the fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said theatre director Hoang Nhat Nam, a member of the concert’s organising board.

“People are encouraged to send their donations to addresses and bank accounts offered by the organisers during the concert,” he said.

Miss Vietnam 2016 Do My Linh and Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh sent 50 million VND (2,100 USD) and 20 million VND, respectively, to the concert. They raised more than 247 million VND from individuals and organisations. All of the proceeds will be sent to the Da Nang Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in Da Nang.

The three-hour concert is scheduled to begin at 7pm on August 9./.VNA