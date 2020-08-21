Online COVID-19 photo and painting contest opens

Da Nang’s culture and sports department, in co-operation with the Da Nang Literature and Arts Association, has launched an online photo and painting contest on the topic of COVID-19 prevention for Vietnamese and foreigners.

Hotels light up in the central city of Da Nang. A photo and painting contest on the fight against COVID-19 will go online. VNS Photo Le Lam

The department said the contest, entitled Đà Nẵng – on the COVID-19 frontline – will open for all photos and paintings on COVID-19 prevention activities in Da Nang between July 25 and September 20.

A woman waits for barriers to be lifted at a locked down area in Da Nang. Three hospitals and many living quarters were isolated to prevent COVID-19. VNS Photo Le Lam

The contest’s registration website (danangchongcovid19.com) officially opened from August 20 through September 20 for all entrants.

Each competitor can enter 30 photos or five paintings to the website.

A newborn baby is cared for by a nurse at a quarantine centre in Da Nang. A pregnant COVID-19 patient gave a birth at the centre during treatment. The mother and the new baby were healthy. Photo courtesy of Da Nang health department

According to the organisers, two first prizes worth VND10 million (US$434) each will be awarded, while four runners-up will take VND8 million ($347) each. Three third prizes will offer VND5 million ($260) each, and 10 encouragement prizes will get VND3 million ($130).

An online exhibition for award winners and the best photos and paintings will be held in late September.

Doctors visit a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Da Nang. All the best photos and paintings on COVID-19 activities will be displayed at an online exhibition. Photo courtesy of Da Nang health department A local photographer after taking a shot of chemical spraying at the COVID-19 hotspot in Da Nang. VNS Photo Nguyen Dong

Da Nang became an epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) when the first patient was reported on July 25. VNS

