Online entertainment grows thanks to COVID-19

Online entertainment providers are enjoying a surge in users as social distancing and COVID-19 force people to stay at home.

Books introduced at online reading festival "Read and Stay healthy" by the Women Publishing House

A first-ever online book fair is being held from April 19 to May 20 in celebration of the 7th Vietnam Book Day, which falls on April 21 each year.

The event opens for readers via the e-commerce trading floor at Book365.vn, featuring online booths by accredited publishing houses and distribution companies. Participants can place orders for newly published books and join online talks with book authors and speakers.

Online reading festivals are being organized by many Vietnamese publishing houses, including “Reading at home to ensure social distancing” by Kim Dong Publishing House and “Read at home and stay healthy” by the Women Publishing House.

Khuc Thi Hoa Phuong, the Women Publishing House’s Editor in Chief, said, "Read and Stay healthy’ initiated by our communications board has captured the attention of many book lovers, young and old alike. As families have a long break, parents often encourage their children to read online books. We’ve introduced many good books targeting families and young readers."

The Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) has also launched online exhibitions on its website at vnfam.vn as well as on its Facebook page.

Phuc Tan project's Art Talk via Zoom

With their skilled and talented hands, artists have created works from recycled materials, turning the road along the Red River in Phuc Tan Ward in Hanoi, where a lot of trash has gathered, into an eye-catching and interesting contemporary art space. The project’s curator Nguyen The Son and artists organized an online art talk via Zoom about the project which had a great response from participants.

"Such online art talks have eliminated all geographical distances and allowed many art lovers from Hanoi, HCM city, and even from other countries like the Netherlands and Japan, to join,” Son told VOV.

”I think those are advantages of online art talks with unlimited interactions. Thanks to advanced technologies, participants can share their information on screen throughout the talk, including photos, presentations, and films.”

Project “24h Music Marathon” initiated by a group of artists including Trang Trinh, Phan Do Phuc, and Vu Phuong with a message to music fans “Stay at home and we’ll play music for you”, was welcomed both at home and abroad.

Music Home season 2 by FPT TV

A big hit in late 2018 with its first season, FPT TV’s Music Home season 2 was the first music show to entertain audiences during the Covid-19 epidemic. With multi-cam setup and the participation of artists like My Linh, Hoang Thuy Linh, Vu Cat Tuong, and AMEE, the show has satisfied the audience’s demand for high-quality music at home and gave them the feelings as if they were at a real show.

“Thanks to iPay TV, we can directly reach TV viewers at home. They can interact with us just with their remote control,” said Dinh Tien Dung, Creative Director of FPT TV.

Many art troupes and entertainment agencies including the National Music, Song and Dance Theatre and the Thang Long Water Puppetry Theatre, have established their own Youtube channels and posted their performances for viewers to enjoy.

Last month, film lovers had the opportunity to experience 12 free and unlimited French films with Vietnamese subtitles on DANET, a copyrighted online movie watching system. The program was offered by the French Institute in Vietnam and BHD Company for one month. VOV