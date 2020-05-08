Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/05/2020 10:51:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online groups cheer up people during social distancing

 
 
09/05/2020    09:48 GMT+7

Holding her mobile phone, Doan Thu Thuy bursts into laughter while scrolling through posts. Browsing online groups is a must for her in the evening.

She is browsing the Ghét Bếp, Không Nghiện Nhà (Hate Kitchen, Not a Homemaker) group, which was started just a month ago but has already attracted over one million members.

Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
A photo of burnt dumplings posted by a member on Ghet Bếp, Không Nghiện Nhà group. Photo from the group

Every day, the members post some 4,000 pictures or stories, most of which involve funny situations at home or in the kitchen.

The group was originally a place for clumsy people to share their experiences at home and in the kitchen, in contrast to a group titled Yêu Bếp, Nghiện Nhà (Love Kitchen, Adore Home) created six years ago. The latter has more than 100,000 members, mostly women who share their culinary successes.

Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
A post by a member in Yêu Bếp, Nghiện Nhà showing a beautiful corner at home. Photo from the group

Popular posts on Ghép Bếp, Không Nghiện Nhà include burned tofu dubbed “Night Shadow Tofu”, black chicken called “No Way to Escape Chicken" or “Gone with the Wind Egg” is the caption for a video in which a member makes a rice pancake and puts an egg on the pancake, the egg slips and falls onto the floor.

“I cannot help laughing at the funny posts,” Thuy told Việt Nam News. “The same situations happen every day but the way they present their failures amuse people.”

“The group is a real escape for me from normal life, especially during the boring isolation period,” she said.

“It was created to cheer people up during the pandemic but I think the group will survive longer as people are now too bored with online games or online shopping.

“They really need something funny and entertaining,” she said.

The group’s rules warns members not to share fake news or information hurting other people. Members are also encouraged to respect copyright while posting on the group.

“I think the group has a positive effects in the way its members share clumsy experiences, which can help others draw lessons from their failures,” said Nguyen Minh Thanh, Thuy’s husband.

For his family, Thanh said since his wife joined both Yêu Bếp and Ghép Bếp groups, she seems to be much more interested in decorating and cooking.

“First, she posts on Yêu Bếp to share her skills,” he said. “Secondly, she is more confident to do things as good as other members.”

 

Thanh said sometimes his wife shares funny creations at home on Ghét Bếp, like using a drill as an egg whisk.

“I think the post may inspire someone to create something,” he said. “Not only because it’s funny.”

The posts in both groups receive thousands of comments every day.

Thuy is among thousands of Vietnamese people using Facebook and visiting online groups, with many new ones born during isolation including Nghiện Vợ (Wife Addicts) [created on April 8, with over 220,000 members] and Nghiện Chồng (Husband Addicts) [created on April 8, with nearly 10,000 members].

Online groups cheer up people during social distancing
Screen shot of group Nghiện Vợ.

Both groups aim to praise wives and husbands through photos, stories and videos.

Tran Van Anh, another frequent visitor but not a member of Nghiện Vợ, said she is sometimes surprised at posts by some husbands, who show profound love for their wives.

“I sent my husband posts so that he can learn something,” she said. “I myself learnt a lot from Nghiện Chồng.

“Thanks to the groups, my husband and I share many things together,” she added. “We love each other more, I feel.”

Psychology expert Le Tuan considers such online groups a social phenomenon and an inevitable trend of the digital era.

“I think it’s a healthy way for adults to entertain providing that they still balance real and virtual life,” he said.  VNS

Le Huong

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs

Social distancing turns Hanoians into top chefs

After wasting a lot of flour, eggs butter, sugar and other ingredients, as well as time, Ngo Kim Dung has finally become a successful baker.

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

Companies design programs to support customers during social distancing period

After days of working from home and implementing social distancing, Khanh An, a young woman in HCM City, has been able to sustain her interests.

 
 

Other News

.
National teams to prepare for crunch matches
National teams to prepare for crunch matches
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

National football team players will gather together in September and play friendly matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
Vietnamese indie singer releases MV after working with US studio
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

Indie singer and songwriter Thai Vu has released his new MV after working with Warner Music Vietnam, a music studio owned by the US-based Warner Music Group (WMG).

Beloved composer dies at 72
Beloved composer dies at 72
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Musician Vu Duc Sao Bien died last night at his house in HCM City, his family said. He was 72 years old.

HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
HCM City Television Cycling Tournament set to begin next week
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup, will be held on May 19 to June 7.

Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education, cut the ribbon to open the exhibition “Ho Chi Minh – Sketches of Portrait” in Hanoi on May 7.

U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
U19s set sights on 2021 World Cup
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

Head coach Philippe Troussier has set a target of qualifying for the U20 World Cup in 2021 for the national U19 team.

HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
HCM City: “Revolutionary Sketching” exhibit focuses on Vietnamese soldiers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

A new exhibition of 42 sketches featuring Vietnamese soldiers by veteran artists has attracted viewers at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts this week.   

Government supports film industry
Government supports film industry
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

The Government has asked relevant bodies to support the Vietnamese cinema industry to overcome the crisis caused by COVID-19. 

Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
Exhibition sheds light on President Ho Chi Minh’s fight for peace
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

President Ho Chi Minh’s quest to seek ways to save the nation is portrayed through an exhibition that is being held at the Presidential Palace Historical Site in Hanoi.

Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
Hair salons reopen, offer online bookings
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Many hair salons and barber shops in HCM City have reopened and are offering online bookings to limit the number of customers following the social distancing period.

AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
AFF Cup 2020 at risk of format change due to COVID-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Together with the possibility of deteriorating quality as many teams have not had the opportunity to make the best preparation of their forces, the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, scheduled for November, 

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
Vietnamese football team set to begin training in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  08/05/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team are scheduled to gather together in September ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
Vietnamese photographer achieves best photo win in #Architecture2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

After an extensive search to find the world’s best image, local photographer Tran Tuan Viet has been named as the overall winner of the #Architecture2020 contest following the conclusion of voting via the Agora app.

National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
National Cup 2020 scheduled to get underway on May 24
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The initial stages of the Bamboo Airways National Cup 2020 is set to begin on May 24, with a fixed date for the LS V-League.1 to resume for its third round yet to be decided.

Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
Questions arise over future technical director of Vietnamese football
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) have taken the decision not to extend the contract of technical director Jurgen Gede after four years, with the subject of Gede’s successor being a big question among fans of the national team.

Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
Singer spreads love and hope through charitable fund
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

Singer Trong Tan is one of the nation’s top male vocalists, a leading singer of revolution-themed songs and a lecturer at the VN Academy of Music. 

Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
Athletes to run in Da Nang’s International Marathon in August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  07/05/2020 

The Manulife Danang International Marathon 2020 will be held on August 9 at the Bien Dong Park in Da Nang City.

Football tournaments continue to be delayed
Football tournaments continue to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Organisers have not confirmed dates to restart the national football premier league V-League 1, while the National Cup will be delayed for days.

Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
Collections to be displayed online for International Museum Day
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/05/2020 

Museums in Vietnam will hold various activities to celebrate International Museum Day on May 18, following plans by the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 