Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31

22/07/2020    14:51 GMT+7

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
The Vietnamese sports delegation marches during the opening ceremony of SEA Games 30.

The meeting saw the participation of more than 100 delegates, including over 30 international ones.

Three separate meetings of the committees for sports and law; health; and females and sports are taking place on July 21.

The first, chaired by Tran Duc Phan, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA), is discussing the estimated number of sports and events.

The second, chaired by Nguyen Van Phu, director of the Vietnam anti-doping and sports medicine agency, is focusing on medical and anti-doping activities.

 

The third, chaired by VSA Deputy General Director Le Thi Hoang Yen, revolves around the role of women in sports across Southeast Asia.

Meetings of the executive committee and executive council of SEAGF will take place on July 22./.VNA

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.  

Vietnam presses ahead with preparation for SEA Games 31

The Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) is pressing ahead with preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games to be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.

 
 

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

 “Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.

Design contest seeks regenerated products
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Designed by Vietnamese contest with the theme of 'Regeneration' for designers nationwide is now calling for applications until the end of August 28.

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Trang wins national table tennis champs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23 giờ trước 

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

Exploring the shapes of sound
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

HCM City in urgent need of public art space
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Installation of art in public places in Vietnam is essential to the development of smart cities and their cultural life, Ho Chi Minh City’s artists and cultural experts have said.

Coronavirus: China's cinemas start to reopen after shutdowns
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The country is the second largest film market in the world after the US, with a box office of $9.2bn in 2019.

Vietnamese movie to be screened at Locarno Film Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The Unseen River directed by Pham Ngoc Lan will be internationally premiered at the Pardi di domani shorts competition of the Locarno Film Festival which will be held from August 5-15.

Arts exhibition connects Vietnamese painters nationwide
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

A total of 60 paintings created by 11 members of an arts club based across the country have gone on show at the Fine Arts Museum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam's lacquer villages struggle to survive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19/07/2020 

Truong Quan Tinh, who has 40 years of experience in making lacquerware, is worried about the decline of Tuong Binh Hiep Village in Thu Dau Mot City in the southern province of Binh Duong.

