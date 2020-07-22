Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

The Vietnamese sports delegation marches during the opening ceremony of SEA Games 30.

The meeting saw the participation of more than 100 delegates, including over 30 international ones.

Three separate meetings of the committees for sports and law; health; and females and sports are taking place on July 21.

The first, chaired by Tran Duc Phan, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA), is discussing the estimated number of sports and events.

The second, chaired by Nguyen Van Phu, director of the Vietnam anti-doping and sports medicine agency, is focusing on medical and anti-doping activities.

The third, chaired by VSA Deputy General Director Le Thi Hoang Yen, revolves around the role of women in sports across Southeast Asia.

Meetings of the executive committee and executive council of SEAGF will take place on July 22./.VNA

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.