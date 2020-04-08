Online piano competition calls for applications

Despite staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, young pianists can still showcase their talent by participating in an online piano competition that is calling for applications till April 20.

Inspirito Online Piano Competition is now open for applications until April 20. — Photo Inspirito School of Music Facebook

Organised by Inspirito School of Music, the competition is dedicated to piano players under 17 in Vietnam and abroad, with the aim to help maintain awareness of constant training and passion for music among children.

In addition to the main awards, all contestants will also receive a detailed review, advice and suggestions in practice from the judges.

According to the organisation board, Inspirito Online Piano Competition is expected to offer an interesting experience for children during the school closure.

The competitors’ performances will be judged by renowned Vietnamese pianists like Luu Duc Anh, Nguyen Le Binh Anh and Tran Viet Bao.

The competitors will be classified into two groups – group A including children under 12 years old who will perform one optional classical work and group B including those under 17 performing one work of Bach or one Sonata chapter by Haydn, Mozart, Clementi, Beethoven and one optional work. Each of them will have their performances recorded and uploaded to YouTube in public or unlisted mode.

The winners of Inspirito School of Music will be announced on May 1.

For more details, contact phone number 0963212138 or email inspiritosm@gmail.com. VNS

