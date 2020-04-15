Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook

 
 
15/04/2020    15:36 GMT+7

A sculpture exhibition featuring the latest works by 13 artists has been released online this week.

Online sculpture exhibition shown on Facebook
A sculpture in lacquer and composite by female artist Huynh Thao at the online exhibition Điêu Khắc Việt (A Taste of Vietnamese Sculpture). The event’s 60 works, featuring life, youth and love by 13 artists, are displayed in the Facebook page Viet Art Exchange. Photo courtesy of Viet Art Exchange

The show, called Điêu Khắc Việt (A Taste of Vietnamese Sculpture), features 60 works in different materials selected by the organiser and curator Iris Pham.

The works, mostly in wood, bronze, composite, and ceramics, portray life, youth and love.

Highlighted works featuring women and children in daily life are created by female artists Huynh Thao, Nguyen Thi Dung and Ho Nguyen.  

Thao’s sculptures, in lacquer and composite, with lotuses left a good impression on viewers. The works in vivid colours highlight the beauty of the natural word.

Sculptor Ho Nguyen sent its works with theme of children and environment to the showcase.

 

One of his works, called Em Mơ (I Dream), features children in sleep but the atmosphere is polluted.

The event also includes videos featuring the artists’ careers and art.

The exhibition, Điêu Khắc Việt, is displayed in the Facebook page Viet Art Exchange, and will close on April 20.

The page has attracted more than 1,200 members, mostly Vietnamese artists, collectors and galleries. Viet Art Exchange aims to help young Vietnamese artists introduce their art and connect them with viewers. – VNS

Art exhibition honours local artists

Art exhibition honours local artists

An exhibition of 50 sculptures, and lacquer, oil and canvas, and watercolour paintings are on display at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum, featuring the typical lifestyle of people in the city and central region.

Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son

Online exhibition commemorates late composer Trinh Cong Son

A painting exhibition about the late composer Trinh Cong Son has been released online to commemorate the 19th death anniversary of the artist this week.

 
 

