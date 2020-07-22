Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

This is the second time the opening time of the festival has been adjusted this year.

The biennial festival was initially slated for April 1-6 but then postponed to August 28 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The change was made at a meeting of the organising board on July 21.

According to the Hue Festival Centre, the adjustment was made in consideration of other activities to be held to mark the 75th National Day (September 2) and 60 years of the relations of Hanoi – Hue – Saigon.



The Hue Festival 2018 was held with the theme: ‘Cultural Heritage with Integration and Development: Hue - One Destination, Five World Heritages’.

It attracted the participation of nearly 1,400 artists and professional actors including 388 from 24 international art troupes and nearly 1,000 from across the country.

Thousands of amateur artists also took part in the event, which welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors./. VNA

Hue Festival to bring visitors new tourism experience: organisers The organisers of the Hue Festival have just announced the main activities taking place at the 11th Hue Festival, which will be held between August 28 and September 2.