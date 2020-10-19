Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens

A photo exhibition featuring tuong or hat boi (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre originating in the 12th century, has opened on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1.

A photo capturing a male artist of tuong, a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre which began in the 17th century. (photo courtesy of the theatre), among dozens of photos art displayed at an outdoor exhibition on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. — Photo courtesy of the organisers.

The event displays dozens of colour photos of tuong performers on stage.

Highlighted works feature veteran artists from the HCM City Hat Boi Theatre, such as Meritorious Artist Hien Linh, My Hang and Tan Loc, who perform in famous historical plays Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga (Queen Mother Dương Vân Nga) and Trần Bình Trọng Tuẫn Tiết (National Hero Tran Binh Trong).

“All of the photos are beautiful and lively,” said Meritorious Artist Linh, who has 12 years of experience in theatre.

“Visitors can see tuong performers in costumes sometimes weighing up to 10 kilos using their body to move on stage. They can learn more about the art and how it is still developed after decades.”

“We hope it will enhance visitors' love and knowledge about the art,” he said.

Linh and his colleagues at HCM City Hat Boi Theatre performed excerpts from Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga, a production about the life of Queen Mother Duong Van Nga who served as Queen of Dinh and Le dynasties between 970 and 1000, during the event’s opening ceremony at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street on last Wednesday.

Their strong voices and dancing left a strong impression on audiences.

Tuong developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 17th century. Its performers wear heavy costumes sometimes weighing up to 10 kilos. — Photo courtesy of organisers

Tuong developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 17th century. Along with traditional arts such as cheo (traditional opera) in the north and cai luong (reformed opera) in the south, tuong has contributed to the Vietnamese spirit.

The art, which consists of singing and dancing accompanied by music, is highly stylised and filled with symbolism. The performers use their entire body, from the fingers and elbows to all of the muscles, to perform movements on stage.

The exhibition, organised by the HCM City Centre for Music and Singing, will run through October. VNS

