Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 13:33:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens

19/10/2020    12:13 GMT+7

A photo exhibition featuring tuong or hat boi (classical drama), a Vietnamese traditional theatre originating in the 12th century, has opened on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1.

Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens
A photo capturing a male artist of tuong, a traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre which began in the 17th century. (photo courtesy of the theatre), among dozens of photos art displayed at an outdoor exhibition on HCM City’s Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street. — Photo courtesy of the organisers. 

The event displays dozens of colour photos of tuong performers on stage. 

Highlighted works feature veteran artists from the HCM City Hat Boi Theatre, such as Meritorious Artist Hien Linh, My Hang and Tan Loc, who perform in famous historical plays Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga (Queen Mother Dương Vân Nga) and Trần Bình Trọng Tuẫn Tiết (National Hero Tran Binh Trong).  

“All of the photos are beautiful and lively,” said Meritorious Artist Linh, who has 12 years of experience in theatre. 

“Visitors can see tuong performers in costumes sometimes weighing up to 10 kilos using their body to move on stage. They can learn more about the art and how it is still developed after decades.”

“We hope it will enhance visitors' love and knowledge about the art,” he said.  

Linh and his colleagues at HCM City Hat Boi Theatre performed excerpts from Thái Hậu Dương Vân Nga, a production about the life of Queen Mother Duong Van Nga who served as Queen of Dinh and Le dynasties between 970 and 1000, during the event’s opening ceremony at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street on last Wednesday. 

 

Their strong voices and dancing left a strong impression on audiences. 

Outdoor photo exhibition on tuong opens
Tuong developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 17th century. Its performers wear heavy costumes sometimes weighing up to 10 kilos. — Photo courtesy of organisers

Tuong developed from a folk art into a royal art in the 17th century. Along with traditional arts such as cheo (traditional opera) in the north and cai luong (reformed opera) in the south, tuong has contributed to the Vietnamese spirit.

The art, which consists of singing and dancing accompanied by music, is highly stylised and filled with symbolism. The performers use their entire body, from the fingers and elbows to all of the muscles, to perform movements on stage.

The exhibition, organised by the HCM City Centre for Music and Singing, will run through October.  VNS

Behind The Mask exhibition offers a glimpse into Vietnamese classical drama

Behind The Mask exhibition offers a glimpse into Vietnamese classical drama

An art exhibition at the Viet Nam Tuong Theatre in Hanoi offers art lovers and tourists a chance to learn about the art of tuồng, or classical drama.

Documentary film on tuong to be released

Documentary film on tuong to be released

A new documentary film on tuong or hat boi (classical drama) produced by Vietnam Television will be released in Hanoi, Can Tho and HCM City this month as part of the station’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to audiences.

 
 

Other News

.
Young musician eyes Hollywood dream
Young musician eyes Hollywood dream
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  2 giờ trước 

The American Dream that Hollywood beams to the world features quite materialistic goals: a suburban home with a two-car garage and your salary in the six-digit range.

Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/10/2020 

The craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village, Gia Lam district, Hanoi has seen around 400 years of history. 

Hanoi international marathon to welcome 'new normal'
Hanoi international marathon to welcome 'new normal'
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Thousands of runners from across the world will participate in the VPBank Hanoi Marathon ASEAN 2020 (VPHM) on October 18.

Photos depicting amputees win UN contest
Photos depicting amputees win UN contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

A touching photo featuring a man who has had his leg amputated playing football with his son has won the UN75 photo contest “The Future I Want” organised by the UN in Vietnam.

Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
Hanoi FC grind out HAGL to put pressure on leaders Viettel
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Reigning champions Hanoi FC cruised to a resounding 4-0 away win over Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) on October 15, sending them to third on the V.League 1 table, just two points behind leaders Viettel FC and one adrift of second-placed Saigon FC.

Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020
Vietnam’s Non La performance introduced at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, Vietnam's representative at Miss Earth 2020, has produced a dance video featuring conical hat and traditional Vietnamese long dress, which was sent to the pageant’s judges as part of the talent competition.

Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest
Vietnam wins first prize in Future Ready ASEAN contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese youths won the top prize of the Future Ready ASEAN Competition 2020 for solutions to preserve traditional dances of Southeast Asian nations using data science.

Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/10/2020 

The Vietnamese digital music community has been impressed by the appearance and performances of a beautiful Ukrainian DJ at major domestic musical events in recent years.

Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions
Football: Song Lam Nghe An crowned national U-13 champions
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/10/2020 

Song Lam Nghe An (SLNA) trounced Haduwaco Hai Duong with four straight goals in their title match on October 15, thus lifting the overall trophy of the National U13 Football Tournament – Yamaha Cup 2020.

Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19
Danang museum to hold exhibition on fight against Covid-19
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The Danang Fine Arts Museum will hold an exhibition featuring 75 photos and 45 paintings on the fight against Covid-19 from October 19 to 25, along with a children’s corner showcasing 25 paintings created by children.

Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnam cancels F1 race because of Covid-19 pandemic
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The organiser of Vietnam's first Formula One grand prix has decided to officially cancel the race due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
Pundit tips Luong Xuan Truong to play in Australia
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Luong Xuan Truong has been named as one of four Southeast Asian players who would make good signings for A-League clubs by leading Asian football pundit John Duerden.

Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
Photo series about COVID-19 wins gold at national contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

A series of photos of the doctors and cabin crew who bravely entered the COVID-19 epicentre in Wuhan, China to repatriate Vietnamese citizens has received Gold Medal at the national art photography contest.

Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
Saigon Soul Revival to perform songs of 60s-70s
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Saigon Soul Revival will perform in Hanoi on October 23, offering music lovers in the capital the chance to enjoy Vietnamese music from the 60s-70s.

Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
Sai Gon FC boss confident team can still win V.League 1 despite defeat
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

Despite losing to Becamex Binh Duong and losing their position at the top of the V.League 1 table, Sai Gon FC still have a good chance of winning the league, said the team's coach and president Vu Tien Thanh after the 3-1 defeat on Wednesday.

Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
Two Vietnamese short films participate in L.A. Shorts Int’l Film Fest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

“À La Carte” and “Impermanence” are two Vietnamese short films that are being screened at the L.A. Shorts International Film Festival 2020.

Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
Relaxing craft workshop at tea house
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16/10/2020 

The Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH), in collaboration with Zó Project, to hold a craft workshop on Sunday.

Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
Designer Hoai Nam debuts collection featuring heritage sites at Ao Dai Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

Designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has made a strong impression at the Ao Dai Festival 2020 which celebrates the country’s traditional long dress in HCM City while introducing a range of outfits featuring images of Vietnamese heritage sites.

National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
National squad to gather in mid-November ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s national football team will hold a short training camp in mid-November following the conclusion of the V.League 1 season with the aim of preparing for upcoming international tournaments.

Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
Ly Thai To flower garden bears Thang Long - Hanoi’s imprint
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15/10/2020 

The flower garden, a public space that attracts people of all ages and hosts many cultural and historical events of the capital city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 