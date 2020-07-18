Over 100 paragliders compete in national tournament

More than 100 paragliders from 10 clubs nationwide have gathered at a national competition that kicked off in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 18.

A paragliding performance at the tournamen

During the tournament, the first of its kind, the paragliders will compete individually and in teams.

Organisers said the tournament aims to assess paragliding skills of domestic athletes, thus preparing for regional and international events, while promoting the sport in Vietnam.

On the sidelines of the competition, athletes will show off their talents in paramotoring.

The tournament will conclude on July 19..VNA