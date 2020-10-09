Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long

13/10/2020    17:46 GMT+7

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.

The cultural event is being held with the aim of celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union, which originally occurred on October 20, 1930.
Ao Dai week makes up one part of a wider tourism promotion campaign that has been launched by the administration of Quang Ninh.
Many famous sightseeing spots in Ha Long city are featured through various Ao Dai, serving to introduce images of both a friendly and safe destination to visiting tourists.
Over 2,000 women take part in a street parade in Ha Long city proudly wearing an Ao Dai.
Women wearing Ao Dai put on a dance performance, drawing the attention of many local residents and tourists.
Teachers wear Ao Dai featuring national flags as they attend the street parade in Ha Long city in response to the celebratory week.
Students appear wearing Ao Dai and Non La, a type of conical hat.
VOV

Photos: Zingnews.vn

 
 

