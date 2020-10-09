Over 2,000 women participate in Ao Dai week in Ha Long

With Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh hosting an Ao Dai week to celebrate the country’s traditional long dress, over 2,000 women have taken part in a street parade in tribute of the national outfit.
VOV
Photos: Zingnews.vn
A month after the resigning amid controversy at Thanh Hoa FC, Nguyen Thanh Cong has been appointed as head coach of Quang Nam FC, the club has confirmed.
Since the resurgence of COVID-19 epidemic in late July, the idea of creating an online theater to connect the audience to art continues to "heat up".
The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.
The seventh Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival kicked off on October 11 at the Vietnam History Museum in District 1, with many excellent collections of Vietnam’s national dress from famous designers on show.
With more than 10 photo books already published, independent photographer Nguyen A’s latest offering is Vietnamese Spirit and the Fight Against COVID-19.
A total of 35 leading entrants have made it through the semi-finals of Miss Vietnam 2020, which recently took place in Hanoi, with the participants now preparing for the pageant’s grand final.
Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Sugiyama has been announced as an art advisor and stage director at the Vietnam Youth Theatre, the first time the theatre has a foreign art advisor and director as its official member.
A museum dedicated to Vietnam’s most celebrated revolutionary poet To Huu opens tomorrow, giving visitors the chance to learn about Vietnamese history in the 20th century.
This monumental architectural work was built by dynasties in many historical periods it’s the most important relic site in the system of monuments.
Doan Binh Tay Tien (Advancing Westward Regiment) by poet Quang Dung was among three books that have won first prizes at the National Book Awards 2020.
For Hanoi book collector Le Hai Doan, De Men Phieu Luu Ky (Diary of a Cricket) is a special book that has helped him make friends with others around the world who feel the same way.
Young songwriter and singer Jack will be the representative of Vietnam at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) Best Southeast Asia Act 2020 event.
Hoan Kiem Lake in the capital city of Hanoi has given a new “cleaner and more beautiful coat” with improved sidewalks and stone pedestals and emerald green waters.
The Mai House Philharmonic will hold an “Autumn at Mai House: Back to Our Childhood” concert at Mai House Saigon on October 23.
A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnamese communal house” was opened in Berlin on October 8, featuring the unique architecture of ancient village communal houses through the lens of architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu.
The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.
V.League 1 newcomers Hong Linh Ha Tinh were tipped for relegation at the start of this season, but instead hav become the surprise package of the top-flight.
A YouTube channel featuring local recipes by a mother in a rural area will be among representatives of Vietnam at the YouTube FanFest 2020 that will take place on October 11.
As many as 60 entrants set to compete in the semi-finals of the Miss Vietnam 2020 pageant put their wonderful figures on display during a swimsuit photoshoot.
Phong Phu Ha Nam have been fined and their coach banned from football after they walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty awarded against them in a match of the National Women’s Football Championship in Ha Nam Province.
