Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/10/2020 11:02:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career

03/10/2020    09:35 GMT+7

It's often said, fairly or not, that footballers aren't the brightest bunch, but Andrey Hungovich Nguyen breaks the mould.

Overseas Vietnamese midfielder chooses beautiful game over high-flying career
Overseas Vietnamese midfielder Andrey Hungovich Nguyen (right) of Hai Phong seen in training. Photo zing.vn

The overseas Vietnamese midfielder, known as Nguyen Anh Hung in Vietnamese, chose the beautiful game over a potential high-flying career in aviation engineering.

Though he joined V.League 1 club Hai Phong last year, Nguyen is still something of an unknown to Vietnamese football fans.

The 22-year-old was born and raised in Moscow, Russia. He has a Vietnamese father and a Russian mother and as a youngster, passed the entrance exam to Moscow Aviation Institute and played for the institute's football club.  

“I studied maths and physics at the institute. In my third year, I left because I always wanted to be a professional footballer. My family wanted me to follow my father's career, which was to be a pilot or an aeronautical engineer, at least a career associated with aviation, but I couldn't. Football has been my dream since I was born," said Nguyen.

Nguyen started football training at the Mosvkovich club from the age of six. He and his teammates won the children's football championship four years running and he won the best player award in 2009 and 2011.

After that, Nguyen moved to Orbita club and joined the amateur football league in Moscow, winning three championships.

In 2015, Nguyen decided to return to Vietnam to seek a career in the game but was unsuccessful.

Returning to Russia, Nguyen graduated from high school and studied at the Moscow Aviation Institute and was selected for the school's football team while still training and playing for Orbita.

Although he lived in Russia, Nguyen keenly followed Vietnamese football and still harboured dreams of playing in Vietnam.

Those dreams came true when Hai Phong signed him.

Adventure in V.League 1

 

Though he joined the northern port side in July 2019, Nguyen had to wait nearly a year to make his first appearance in the national premier league in the match against Sai Gon FC on July 5.

Although his side lost by two goals to nil and his debut performance was largely unremarkable, just getting on the pitch was great encouragement for Nguyen.

“Nguyen is making progress and is in plans for the future,” said coach Pham Anh Tuan of Hai Phong.

Life off the pitch in Vietnam has plenty of surprises to Nguyen.

“Things were difficult during my first time in Vietnam. It took a few weeks for me to get familiar with the Vietnamese climate after the winter in Russia. I didn’t have many problems with food, I just don't speak Vietnamese. I was very surprised by the life of professional players. It was fortunate that my coach and teammates helped me gain the confidence to train physically and learn tactics,” said Nguyen.

Luckily, Nguyen also received support from his teammates, especially two other overseas Vietnamese footballers in the team, Adriano Schmidt and Martin Lo.

“They help me a lot, both in work and in life. Martin Lo is my brother, teacher and translator in Vietnam. He helps me understand the head coach's tactical plans, which have many specialised words that cannot be expressed in body language,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen said he is learning Vietnamese to compete well in Vietnam.

Hai Phong have some history with overseas Vietnamese players and Nguyen's fellow Russian-Vietnamese goalkeeper Dang Van Lam rose to stardom at the club.

“Like every football team in the world, Hai Phong have many advantages to create conditions for players like me. When I first saw Hai Phong fans, I felt their love for the team. I will strive step by step to learn and cement my position at the club,” said Nguyen.  VNS

Dang Van Lam becomes best paid goalkeeper ever of Thai League 1

Dang Van Lam becomes best paid goalkeeper ever of Thai League 1

Star Vietnamese-Russian goalkeeper Dang Van Lam is the highest-paid custodian in the Thai League 1, according to Thai media outlet SMMSport.

 
 

Other News

.
Night of film music promised by HBSO
Night of film music promised by HBSO
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCMC Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a Night of Film Music in the Saigon Opera House on Saturday, October 17, beginning at 8 p.m. 

Documentary film festival opens
Documentary film festival opens
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Two films were shown on Thursday in Hanoi to open the European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival.

VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
VN national squad plans 2021 gatherings ahead of international tournaments
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  02/10/2020 

The Vietnamese men’s football team and national U22 side will hold at least five meetings in 2021 in an effort to prepare for international tournaments in line with available dates on the FIFA calendar.

Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
Hanoi ready for next year's SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

They may be a year away, but Hanoi authorities are ready to host the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 31.

Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
Calligraphy exhibition to celebrate Hanoi capital’s 1,010th anniversary
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Over 100 calligraphy works are set to go on show to the public at Hanoi's Temple of Literature between October 2-10 to commemorate the 1,010th anniversary of the former imperial citadel of Thang Long, now Hanoi capital.

Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
Photos show difference between old and modern Full Moon Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Although celebrations for the Mid-Autumn Festival have evolved over the years, the annual event has kept the same meaning, providing a special occasion for family reunions, vibrant dragon dances, colourful lanterns, and delicious moon cakes.

HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
HCM City streets crowded during Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen Hue street in HCMC have been left packed with residents and tourists in recent days with people flocking to enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Full-Moon Festival.

Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
Thai Thi Hoa set to represent Vietnam at Miss Earth 2020
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Thai Thi Hoa, a native of Gia Lai province, has been chosen to represent Vietnam during the upcoming Miss Earth 2020 beauty pageant, according to a statement posted by the competition’s official fan page.

Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
Vietnamese toys still popular as Mid-Autumn Festival nears
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, kids have been thrilled to receive colourful toys such as lanterns and masks and so many others. Made-in-Vietnam toys seem to have prevailed in the market this year.

VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
VN fashion industry needs more proper investment from the State: expert
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  01/10/2020 

Le Quynh Trang, chairperson of Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW), has recently been appointed chair of the Council of the ASEAN Fashion Designers (CAFD). 

Performing on a digital stage
Performing on a digital stage
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The ministry of culture is planning for an online theatre project to entertain audience, who cannot go to theatre during Covid-19 pandemic and also a way to rescue art troupes from being in debt without income from selling tickets.

UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
UAE coach declares to defeat the Vietnamese football team
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Coach Jorge Luis Pinto of the national football squad of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has just stated that the UAE will defeat the Vietnamese team to win a ticket to the 2022 World Cup final.

European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

Twenty-two documentaries will be screened in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival from October 1 to 10.

Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
Pre-teaser of film based on Tale of Kieu released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The pre-teaser of Kieu, a new film based on the 18th-century Vietnamese epic poem Truyen Kieu (The Tale of Kieu), was released on YouTube last weekend.

Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
Vietnam’s imprint on French photo festivals
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

In early 2020, photographer Ly Hoang Long sent 2 collections called "Mud wrestling" and "12-lamp ceremony" to compete in the "Chemins de Photos" festival (Photography path) at L'aude, southern France without much expectation. 

Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
Goethe Institute launches Culture Lab
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The Hanoi Goethe Institute has launched Culture Lab to support the development of the arts and artistic dialogue in a world hit by COVID-19.

Artworks for children honoured
Artworks for children honoured
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The De Men (Cricket) Awards, presented by Sports & Culture newspaper yesterday in Hanoi, were named after the main character in the popular Vietnamese children's story Adventures of A Cricket by To Hoai. 

Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
Vietnam gears up for SEA Games 31, ASEAN Para Games 11
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  30/09/2020 

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) is scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 2, 2021 in Hanoi and 10 nearby localities, heard a press conference in the capital city on September 29.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 confirmed for April 11-May 8, 2021
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

On September 25, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) announced that the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 will be held from April 11 to May 8, 2021.

Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
Dong Ngu village keeps water puppetry alive
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  29/09/2020 

Dong Ngu village in Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, continues to draw crowds to its water puppet shows.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 