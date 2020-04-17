Vietnamese painter releases 'Please Stay Home' series of paintings

It took painter Phan Tuan Ngoc from Ninh Binh City in the northern province of Ninh Binh barely a week to finish a series of paintings about the novel coronavirus outbreak and social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Painter Phan Tuan Ngoc works on a painting in the Hãy Ở Nhà (Please Stay Home) series.

With the theme Hãy Ở Nhà (Please Stay Home), the ten paintings aim to raise awareness over disease prevention and call on people to join the government’s efforts in protecting the health of citizens during the pandemic.

The paintings were made on dó (poonah) paper. The highlighted details are isolated houses which viewers will find similar and easy to understand. Particularly, all the houses are lit, which aims to convey the message of people staying at home to protect the health of both individuals and society.

The highlighted details are isolated houses which will strike a chord with viewers.

The image of the virus is realised by the painter as diverse and colourful bricks to demonstrate the variation and rapid spread of disease.

After being finished and uploaded on social media, the Please Stay Home series has attracted many views and comments, spreading the painter’s message to a wider audience.

“Ngoc is a young painter with creativity in the field of fine arts. His Please Stay Home paintings not only showcase his creativity but also present contemporary issues and convey many meaningful messages to raise people’s awareness of COVID-19 epidemic prevention,” said Dao Cong Huan, a member of Vietnam Fine Arts Association and a veteran painter from Ninh Binh Province.

Born in 1983, Ngoc is a member of the Fine Arts Department of the Arts and Literature Association of Ninh Binh Province and also the youngest artist of the province to be admitted to Vietnam Fine Arts Association.

The image of the virus is also sketched by the painter as diverse and colourful bricks to demonstrate the variation and rapid spread of disease. — VNA/VNS Photos Thuy Dung

After ten years working in the field of arts, Ngoc has had many works displayed at major exhibitions such as the Fine Arts Exhibition celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea and the Art Exhibition in the Red River Delta.

Particularly, he coordinated with other five artists to open an exhibition displaying their early works, marking his and other colleagues’ artistic path in 2019.

Ngoc reveals that he will paint more works on the topic to contribute to national efforts in preventing and controlling the pandemic. — VNS

Posters encouraging citizens to help fight virus released Public places in 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam will be decorated with posters to promote the awareness of measures everyone can take to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.