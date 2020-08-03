Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/08/2020 17:54:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’

07/08/2020    16:44 GMT+7

Starting drawing illustrations inspired from ‘Tale of Kieu’ in 1999, 42-year-old painter Nguyen Tuan Son got the nickname ‘Son Kieu’ by his colleagues for his long-time passion for the masterpiece.

Painter shows passion for Nguyen Du’s epic poem ‘Tale of Kieu’
Several illustrations of “Tale of Kieu' by painter Nguyen Tuan Son. (Photo: sonart.vn)

A seminar themed ‘Illustrating Kieu story under Vietnamese wisdom view’ was held last weekend by the L’Espace French Cultural Centre in Hanoi to mark the 200th death anniversary of celebrated poet Nguyen Du (1820-2020).

In addition to be updated on valuable information and new approaches in researching Nguyen Du’s poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, participants at the event also had the chance to admire illustrations of the literary work through the strokes of painter Nguyen Tuan Son.

Son said that ‘Tale of Kieu’ has resonated as a huge source of information for him to draw, and he decided to follow the abstract style to express the poem through paintings.

The more he got involved the work, the more he aspired to study the epic poem and collect research about it. During his work, Son has found that through the story, Nguyen Du conveyed his thoughts and meditations on life at that time.

To date, Son has drawn nearly 5,000 illustrations of “Tale of Kieu’. He has also collected ancient copies of ‘Tale of Kieu’ as well as researches on the life and career of Nguyen Du.

While working on the illustrations of the story’s characters, Son has to spend much time for research, and some of the characters’ illustrations took him up to seven years to complete.

Son’s illustrations of character Kieu are often attached with the image of ‘dan nguyet’ (moon-shaped and double-stringed lute).

 

He said he hopes that his illustrations will inspire Vietnamese young people’s love for ‘Tale of Kieu’ and the country’s traditional culture in general.

At the seminar, participating cultural researchers voiced their new assumptions concerning the history of ‘Tale of Kieu’ as well as the way the story is studied and interpreted in today’s life.

The lecturers agreed that the vitality of ‘Tale of Kieu’ still resonates in today’s life as it introduces readers to meditations and reflections on the country’s history and culture.

‘The Tale of Kieu’ is widely regarded as the most significant work of Vietnamese literature.

In 3,254 verses, written in luc bat (six–eight) metre, the poem recounts the life, trials and tribulations of Thuy Kieu, a beautiful and talented young woman, who must sacrifice herself to save her family.

The masterpiece has been translated into many foreign languages, including Russian, French, English, German, Romanian and Spanish. Nhan Dan

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

Vietnam’s masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’ to be adapted for ballet stage for the first time

The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet, Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) is creating a new ballet based on Vietnam’s 18th century poetic masterpiece ‘Tale of Kieu’, marking the first time the masterpiece has been adapted to ballet stage.

 
 

Other News

.
Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview
Doan Van Hau cherishes World Cup dream in FIFA interview
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

Defender Doan Van Hau, who recently returned to Vietnam following a one-year spell on loan at SC Heerenveen, told FIFA that he has dreamed of playing for Vietnam at World Cup one day and that nothing is impossible.

Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online
Vietnamese mat weaving art displayed online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  6 giờ trước 

The patterns, colours and technique of traditional Vietnamese mat weaving are on display in an online exhibition through the artworks of Pham Hong Linh.

Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi
Exhibition of works from contemporary Vietnamese artists opens in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  3 giờ trước 

An exhibition displaying artworks from leading contemporary Vietnamese artists opened at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi on August 6.

Hospitality group hosts race for environment
Hospitality group hosts race for environment
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnamese citizens and foreigners living in Vietnam are eligible to join an online race launched by Muong Thanh Hospitality Group to inspire people to live healthily.

Vietnam senior and U22 national teams set to gather in mid-August
Vietnam senior and U22 national teams set to gather in mid-August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

The Vietnamese national men’s senior football team are due to be joined by the national U22 side with both teams participating in a training camp in Hanoi between August 15 and 21.

Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest
Vietnam photo among breathtaking artworks in world contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

A picture snapped by a Vietnamese photographer has been listed among the impressive artworks by the International Photography Awards, a contest which attracts entries from remarkable pictures from around the world.

Miss Vietnam to be delayed
Miss Vietnam to be delayed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  06/08/2020 

The 16th Miss Vietnam beauty pageant which is supposed to take place on August 5 will be delayed due to Covid-19 according to the organiser.

Director spends his youth to make first film
Director spends his youth to make first film
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

The Vietnam premiere of the film Ròm on July 31 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, the production company behind the film was fined VND40 million (US$1,700) for participating in

Contemporary dance about HCM City lifestyle to be staged at Opera House
Contemporary dance about HCM City lifestyle to be staged at Opera House
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

Café Saigon, a contemporary dance featuring HCM City’s lifestyle in the mid-20th century, will return to the city’s Opera House on August 8.

Film on student violence released
Film on student violence released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

A TV musical series about school violence fire ted by young filmmakers in HCM City has been released on the SCTV14 channel. 

Falling in love with football all over again
Falling in love with football all over again
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

They say you never forget your first love, and mine was Crusaders FC.

All tennis tournaments in August postponed
All tennis tournaments in August postponed
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  05/08/2020 

The Vietnam Tennis Federation has decided to postpone all tennis tournaments slated for August due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in several provinces and cities.

Discarded plastic buttons turned into colourful art
Discarded plastic buttons turned into colourful art
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/08/2020 

Nguyen Phuoc Quy Thanh is breathing new life into discarded shirt buttons and plastic items by using them to make colourful works of art.

Vietnam life through lens of female photographers
Vietnam life through lens of female photographers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/08/2020 

The beauty of Vietnamese land and people vividly reflected through the lens of female photographers in HCM City over the past five years are on display at the exhibition themed “Homeland through the lens of female photographers”.

Web dramas on cai luong to be released
Web dramas on cai luong to be released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/08/2020 

A web drama series on cai luong (reformed opera), the south’s most popular theatre form, has started to be released on YouTube this week.

Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August
Blockbuster 'Tenet' to be screened in Vietnam this August
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/08/2020 

Vietnam is among countries to screen Christopher Nolan's hotly-awaited sci-fi Tenet, which is the first film released internationally since the COVID-19 crisis.

Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
Novel approach to traditional son mai artworks
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  04/08/2020 

Painter Mai Dac Linh has established a reputation for how he uses traditional materials in his works, of which he currently has three sơn mài (lacquer) pieces in his Hanoi studio.

All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2
All football competitions in Vietnam postponed from August 2
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

Leading Vietnamese football chiefs moved to halt all activities throughout the national football pyramid from August 2 due to the renewed threat caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic. 

Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City
Cai luong contest begins final round in HCM City
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

The national traditional music contest, Chuông Vàng Vọng Cổ (Golden Bell) 2020, has completed in HCM City to find young talents in this traditional music genre from all three regions the North, Centre and South of the country. 

Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award
Vietnamese short movie nominated for Venice film festival award
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnamese short movie “May nhung khong mua” (Live in the Cloud – Cuckoo Land) has been nominated for the Orizzonti Short Competition award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival to be held in Italy from September 2-12.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 