04/11/2020 11:30:12 (GMT +7)
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs

04/11/2020    10:20 GMT+7

Hanoi-born painter Bui Duc, famed for his lacquer paintings, surprised his fans when he presented his latest artworks at an exhibition that opened in the capital on Friday night.

Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
Artist Bui Duc seen at his exhibition featuring human portrait bas-reliefs. Photo courtesy of the artist

The artist, who has spent the past five years living in Lao Cai Province's Sa Pa, unveiled a collection of 53 wooden bas-reliefs. The bas-reliefs featuring different human portraits were created from household or farming tools Duc has collected in Sa Pa.

“Actually, I have selected only 53 out of 75 works to display at the exhibition, which is to celebrate my 53rd birthday,” said the artist, who was dressed in an indigo outfit worn by people of Mong ethnicity local to Sa Pa.

He said that he was “haunted by the Mong ethnic culture”.

“I can see the beauty in every humble item that the Mong people use in their life,” said the artist, who was born and raised in Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Duc said he can’t stop himself collecting and accumulating hundreds of such items in his house in Sa Pa, like plates, trays, cowbells and furniture. “Some of my friends even said that my house looked like a mini-museum,” he said with a big smile. “Actually, I just want to bring a touch of local ethnic culture into my living space – a place of a former ‘city man’."

Since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in February, the artist stayed home and found he could bring another life for the inanimate items he had collected.

“Unlike my lacquer paintings that I have ‘invested’ a lot of brainstorming for concept ideas and layout when I created these wooden bas-reliefs, I didn’t follow any rules or styles. I just felt that I had all the freedom when I was working with these wooden works,” he said.

Painter surprises art lovers with wooden bas-reliefs
Artist Duc unveils a collection of 53 wooden bas-reliefs that he created since the beginning of this year. Photo courtesy of the artist
 

Since he started sculpturing the first bas-relief in February, the artist has devoted himself completely to his new pursuit.  

“Sometimes, during the sculpture process, I even had no idea about time and surrounding space, I didn’t feel hungry or thirsty, just focused on working until the bas-relief was sharpened.”  

According to him, each portrait is not of any specific individual, “but the ones that I’ve met, both acquaintances and passers-by, who drew my attention by their appearance or expression."

The exhibition is open to public until December 11 at the Nguyen Art Gallery, 31A Van Mieu Street, Hanoi.

After graduating from the Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2003, majoring in lacquer, Duc quickly won the attention of art lovers. In 2007, he was invited to exhibit his lacquer paintings at an international painting exhibition in Singapore. In 2008, he had his first solo exhibition Phía Sau Là Núi (Mountain is Behind), following by another one entitled The Mother Âu Cơ in 2009. VNS

Contemporary artist Bui Thanh Tam is displaying his collection of paintings inspired by folk paintings of the Kim Hoang, Dong Ho and Hang Trong movements and religious works created by ethnic groups.

Artworks by leading contemporary Vietnamese artists are on display at an exhibition at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi.

 
 

