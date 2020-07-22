Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 09:17:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Paintings on lotus leaves

23/07/2020    08:14 GMT+7

The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life.

In order to bring the image of this special flower into daily life, Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi has turned ordinary lotus leaves into works of art with traditional cultural features.


 

Paintings on lotus leaves

Turning a fresh lotus leaf into art has many stages, combined with a variety of different chemicals and secret techniques. Paintings on lotus leaves are meticulously completed through stages from selecting leaves to coloring, drying and processing. Photos: VNP/VNA
Paintings on lotus leaves
To pick beautiful lotus leaves, Dung goes to the lotus ponds around West Lake on summer days when lotus blooms are turning into beautiful fresh flowers.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Dung often chooses lotus leaves grown in the deepest waters of West Lake. He then cleans and dyes the leaves in different colours depending on the content he wants to convey in his paintings. Dung uses food coloring to soak the leaves to ensure safety for users.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Dung said: “Timing is crucial. If the leaves are oversoaked, they will get damaged. If they don’t soak long enough, the leaves will not absorb color”. Leaves are soaked in a coloring liquid for 2 to 3 days before being dried in an oven.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Shaping lotus leaves to form a cone shape.
Paintings on lotus leaves
A painting is made from lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Drawing on the dry lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Young people learn to make paintings on lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
Dung introduces his products to foreign customers.
Paintings on lotus leaves
To create the unique artworks, the most important and difficult part is drawing on the dry lotus leaves.
 
Paintings on lotus leaves
With an ambition to introduce unique artworks to international friends, Kieu Cao Dung has also combined lotus leaves with traditional products such as non la (conical hats), Dong Ho paintings and calligraphy.
Paintings on lotus leaves
An artwork from lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
An artwork from lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
An Artwork from lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
An artwork from lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
An artwork from lotus leaves.
Paintings on lotus leaves
An artwork from lotus leaves. Photos: VNP/VNA

VNP/VNA

Exploring stunning lotus flower fields of Quang Nam

Exploring stunning lotus flower fields of Quang Nam

Visitors to Duy Son commune in Duy Xuyen district in the central province of Quang Nam are treated to breathtaking scenery of fields of lotus flowers which has proved to be a popular attraction in recent days.

Organic lotus tea start-up focuses on quality first

Organic lotus tea start-up focuses on quality first

As the sun sets, Le Son Hai carefully opens the petals of a fresh blooming lotus flower and stuffs dried green tea leaves inside. Then he covers the petals with a lotus leaf and ties it tightly shut.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
Hanoi exhibition shows multiple faces of life
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

Da Dien (Polyhedra), an exhibition gathering emerging artists of Vietnamese contemporary art has just been kicked off in Hanoi.

Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
Da Nang International Marathon to return next month
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  15 giờ trước 

The 2020 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon will return to the central coastal city from August 7 to 9, with the message “Vietnam Can”.

Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
Sai Gon FC sign young striker Nguyen Hoang of PVF
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

Surprise V.League 1 leader Sai Gon FC have strengthened their squad with the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Vo Nguyen Hoang from the PVF (Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent Football Training Centre).

Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
Online meeting discusses preparations for SEA Games 31
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) is convening a virtual meeting on July 21 and 22 to review Vietnam’s preparations for hosting the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) next year.

Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
Websites showing free movies without copyright persist
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  14 giờ trước 

The effort to block websites providing noncopyrighted movies has brought initial success, but after one website ‘dies’, another website often arises.

Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
Opening time for Hue Festival 2020 adjusted
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Hue Festival 2020 will open on August 26 this year, two days earlier than the previously-decided date of August 28, the festival organising board said on July 21.

“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
“Light Gate” wins first prize in “Kilometre Zero landmark” design contest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

 “Light Gate” by Pham Trung Hieu, Pham Thai Binh, Vu Binh Minh, Pham Huy Dong and Nguyen Dang Hai from Hanoi won the first prize in a contest to design the “Kilometre Zero landmark” - 

Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
Vietnam’s culture, coastal life impresses Russian audience
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

A photo exhibition themed ‘travelling Vietnam through photos’ opened in Moscow on July 21, introducing the charm of the Southeast Asian nation with a focus on culture and coastal life to Russian audience.

Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
Beauty queens gather for fashion show by designer Hoang Hai
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A large number of beauty queens took part in a fashion show recently held by renowned designer Hoang Hai to mark the return of the fashion industry in the post COVID-19 period.

Design contest seeks regenerated products
Design contest seeks regenerated products
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The Designed by Vietnamese contest with the theme of 'Regeneration' for designers nationwide is now calling for applications until the end of August 28.

Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
Several sports dropped from upcoming SEA Games 31 schedule
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Up to 20 sports will not take place during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games which Vietnam is scheduled to host next year, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
Vitality of Vietnamese ancient costumes
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Designer Nguyen Duc Loc has been in love with ancient Vietnamese costumes for a long time. He has devoted much effort to restoring and introducing the traditional beauty of these costumes to the public, especially to the younger generations.

Trang wins national table tennis champs
Trang wins national table tennis champs
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Mai Hoang My Trang triumphed in the 38th National Table Tennis Championships which concluded in HCM City over the weekend.

Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
Children’s book fair opens at HCMC book street
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

The second HCM City Book Fair for Children to promote the habit of reading among young people is being held on HCM City's Pedestrian Book Street till July 26.

Exploring the shapes of sound
Exploring the shapes of sound
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

Having performed in countries such as Russia, Poland, Germany, Norway, Italy, the UK and the US, critically-acclaimed pianist Nguyen Bich Tra has been described as “sophisticated and unique” (Rheinpfalz Zeitung)

HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
HCM City history museum launches tuong performances
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  21/07/2020 

A new art programme offering tuong or hat boi (classical drama) has just been launched at the HCM City Museum of History as part of the museum’s efforts to introduce Vietnamese culture and theatre to visitors.

Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
Three on three basketball hits central Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

If the legendary founder of Hanoi King Ly Thai To didn’t know how to crossover his opponent, step back and drill a three-pointer before this weekend, he does now.

Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
Theatre offers drama training for children in summer
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

Children in HCM City are encouraged to join training courses in performance skills launched by the Small Theatre, a leading private theatre, this summer. 

Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
Colourful costumes of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

The northern province of Lao Cai is home to a large number of culturally rich and diverse ethnic minorities groups. 

Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
Man captures Saigon memories in palm-sized miniatures
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20/07/2020 

A Vietnamese man has touched the hearts of those who love Saigon - the former name of HCM City - by his wooden miniatures facsimileing the city in his memories. Join us to contemplate the fascinating artworks.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 