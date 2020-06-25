Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 08:54:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist

 
 
26/06/2020    08:41 GMT+7

The coronavirus pandemic has sidelined athletes across the world, but for one Spanish cyclist in Vietnam, it's brought a degree of fame in his home country he never thought possible.

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist

Javier Sarda Perez competes at the annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup early this month. — Photo courtesy of Javier Sarda Perez

Javier Sarda Perez races for HCM City and won the annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup earlier this month, his second consecutive HTV Cup crown.

With Vietnam his second home, Perez plans to live in the country after his retirement from professional racing, which is still some way off.

“At first, it was a little bit hard. Other culture, food, weather, but little by little I got adapted and I’m really happy now and I feel Vietnam is like my home. People are kind and make my life easier,” Perez told Việt Nam News.

“Now I still want to keep racing because I’m in my best moment. I don’t know when I will stop cycling. As long as I have a good legs and motivation, I will be racing. After that I want to stay here in Vietnam and make a future life here,” Perez added.

According to the 32-year-old, the HTV Cup is always the biggest goal for his team and himself, so victory brought him great joy.

This year's glory was especially sweet because he has become a prominent athlete not only in Vietnam but also in Spain.

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
Javier Sarda Perez celebrates winning the annual National Cycling Tournament, HCM City Television Cup early this month. — Photo courtesy of Javier Sarda Perez

Perez has been interviewed by major newspapers in Spain like Marca, AS, El Mundo as well as television channel Antena 3.

For the first time in his career, Perez has become a star back home as most sports in Spain have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year was more special due the COVID-19 pandemic. My country suffered a bad situation and had a long and hard quarantine. 

"Here in Vietnam, we have had a normal life and this means we could race at HTV Cup."

When people knew that he was the unique athlete from Spain in this event, they started to follow and asked him about the race.

"It was a little bit crazy but it was also a chance for me to tell more about Vietnam, cycling and the HTV Cup,” said Perez.

Perez said he auctioned his winner's yellow jersey last year to raise money to donate to charity.

“Last year, I met people from SJVRC.org when I was participating in an event in Da Nang.

"I could see some children who were living in an orphanage and how this organisation was helping them.

 

"Since that moment, I felt that I wanted to try to help them because these children deserve the best. 

“I follow them on Facebook and before HTV Cup I thought if I could win the race and sell the yellow jersey, it could be a good way to help them.

“After the race, I auctioned both for US$750,” said Perez.

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
Javier Sarda Perez seen in training in Da Lat City. — Photo courtesy of Javier Sarda Perez

Perez was in Vietnam for the first time in 2017 to race in the VTV Cup in which he finished second. In 2018, a team from An Giang Province contacted him and he raced for them for almost a year until his current team called him. Since that, he has raced for HCM City.

Perez raced in Spain for a long time as well as Portugal and Japan.

“Cycling is like a tradition in my family. My grandpa was a cyclist also, my uncle followed him and after that, it was my older brother and me. 

"I love this sport and it gave me all in my life,” said Perez.

According to Perez, Vietnamese cycling is growing every year.

“There are super good riders here, and good future riders can help to make cycling in Vietnam bigger. Races and events are also better every year,” said Perez.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Perez is still in HCM City and in training for the VTV Cup.

Pandemic brings fame in Spain for Vietnam-based cyclist
Javier Sarda Perez lives for the bicycle. — Photo courtesy of Javier Sarda Perez

“I think it’s safer to stay here and wait to see how this situation (COVID-19) is going,” said Perez.

“To be honest, my life in Spain and Vietnam is similar. Every morning, I go training. After that, I just stay at home resting, enjoying with my parents, brother and sister, and walking with my dogs.

“When I’m living in Vietnam, the unique difference is that I’m alone. So I only go training and try to live 24 hours for the bicycle,” Perez added.  VNS

Thanh Nga

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020

Spanish cyclist triumphs at HTV Cycling Tournament 2020

The 32nd edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) Cycling Tournament concluded on June 7 with Javier Sarda Perez of VUS-HCM City winning the yellow jersey.

 
 

Other News

.
15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
15-year-old swimmer beats star Anh Vien's record
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  16 giờ trước 

The 400m medley swimming record set by Vietnam's top female swimmer Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in 2011 was broken by 15-year-old Vo Thi My Tien at the National Age Group Swimming Championship 2020 

Sticky rice dumpling village busy during Doan Ngo Festival
Sticky rice dumpling village busy during Doan Ngo Festival
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17 giờ trước 

The small pyramid sticky rice dumpling (banh u) traditional village on Pham The Hien Street, HCM City, has been busy prior to and during the Doan Ngo Festival on the fifth day of Lunar May or June 25 this year.

National museum releases poster book
National museum releases poster book
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and Fine Arts Publishing House have launched a book of posters made from 1958 to 1986. 

Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
Live concert to honour composer Pho Duc Phuong
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  18 giờ trước 

Some of the leading lights of Vietnamese contemporary music will perform at a live concert on July 10 featuring composer Pho Duc Phuong.

Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
Young Hanoi ballers chase hoop dreams at VBA tryout
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  19 giờ trước 

It’s every young basketball-obsessed kid’s dream to step out onto the court and go toe-to-toe with their idols in the professional ranks, and that’s exactly what more than 300 Hanoians got to experience over the weekend.

Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
Stage stalwart creates show for children on YouTube
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  20 giờ trước 

Theatre actor Bach Long has a new drama show for children on YouTube called Thằng Bờm Kể Chuyện Xưa (Bờm Tells Folk Tales).

Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
Famous songstress wants to sing with indie bands
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  22 giờ trước 

Top singer Doan Thanh Lam released her new album entitled Nơi Gặp Gỡ Tình Yêu (Where Love Was Born) at her 52nd birthday in Hanoi last week. 

Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
Pham Thi Hong Le the favourite for Ly Son marathon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

SEA Games bronze medallist Pham Thi Hong Le is considered the favourite for the women’s marathon at the upcoming Tiền Phong Newspaper Marathon, Vietnam's longest-running marathon.

Museum opens space for propaganda posters
Museum opens space for propaganda posters
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A space dedicated to propaganda posters was unveiled at the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on June 23 as part of activities celebrating the museum’s 54th founding anniversary (1966-2020).

New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
New instrument mimics sounds of the forest
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

His passion for traditional musical instruments from the Central Highlands inspired Nguyen Truong in the province of Dak Lak to come up with his own unique musical creation - a violin made from bamboo.

Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
Shark Uma's copper-wire artworks offer steady income for people with disabilities
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

Nguyen Nhat Minh Phuong in the past often gave donations to worthy causes or organised charity events for people with disabilities. But she realised one day that she wanted to do much more than that.  

Bolero music concert features young singers
Bolero music concert features young singers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

A bolero music concert featuring young singers will be held at the We Night Club in HCM City. 

Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
Album of music by Vietnamese-American composer released
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

An album of love songs by Vietnamese-American composer Lam Phuong, a famous artist in the south in the 1970s-80s, has been released in HCM City.

Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
Promoting traditional games urgently needed in modern society
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  24/06/2020 

Folk games, a common childhood memory of many generations of Vietnamese people, are gradually fading in modern society. 

Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
Hanoi FC named as most valuable Vietnamese football club
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  17/06/2020 

V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC have been named as the Vietnamese football club with the highest estimated market value of EUR3.65 million, as calculated by football website Transfermarkt.

Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
Concert to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Sống (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
Van Quyet strike named among five best acrobatic goals by AFC
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Nguyen Van Quyet’s stunning strike against Ceres Negros FC of the Philippines in 2017 has been listed among the five best acrobatic goals, announced the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
Vietnam's top tennis player triumphs at VTF Masters 500
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Vietnamese No 1 tennis player Ly Hoang Nam of Hai Dang Club proved his talent at the VTF Masters 500 - Hai Dang Cup which concluded in the southern province of Tay Ninh on Sunday.

Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
Japanese fund invests US$8m into VN cinema group
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/06/2020 

Beta Media has officially signed a contract to receive US$8 million from Japanese investment fund Daiwa PI Partners.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 