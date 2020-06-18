Park Hang-seo number 2 football coach in Southeast Asia

The head coach of the Thailand national football team Kiatisuk Senamuang has surpassed Park Hang-seo of Vietnam to be named as the most successful national team coach in ASEAN of the past decade, announced by AFF website.

Park Hang-seo originally took over as head coach of the Vietnamese team in October, 2017. Since his appointment, the Vietnamese national men’s football team have undergone dramatic improvements, recording a series of outstanding results under his spell in charge.

Some of the team’s notable achievements include claiming a second-place finish at the AFC U23 Championship in China in 2018, winning the AFF Cup 2018, progressing to the final four of the ASIAD 2018, a quarter-final finish at the Asian Cup 2019, and securing a gold medal in the men’s football event at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in 2019.

According to a vote conducted by the website Asean Football, Park Hang-seo has been the region’s second best regional coach of the previous decade.

Topping the list is former Thai head coach Kiatisuk who led their national team between 2014 and 2017. Under his coaching, Thailand won the AFF Cup in 2014 and 2016, in addition to progressing to the final qualifying round of the Asian region for the 2018 World Cup.

According to statistics, Kiatisuk coached the Thai team in 43 matches, winning a total of 22 games, drawing seven times, and losing on 14 occasions, boasting a win ratio of 51.2%.

For Park Hang-seo, he has a win ratio of 50%, winning 11 matches, drawing eight fixtures, and losing three times.

Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe enjoyed the highest win percentage with 56.7%, although he was down to sixth place in the final voting. His most notable achievement was leading Malaysia to second at the AFF Cup 2018.

Other names to feature in the list include Radojko Avramovic of Singapore, Datuk K.Rajagopal of Malaysia, Alfred Riedl of Indonesia, Winfried Schäfer of Thailand, and Dollah Salleh of Malaysia. VOV