Photo book launch and talk with photographer Thomas Billhardt

A photography book featuring all the images currently are on display at the exhibition Hà Nội 1967-1975 will be launched at Manzi Exhibition Space, on November 5.

A photo by Thomas Billhardt that has been used for the cover of his photo book ‘Hà Nội 1967 -1975’.

Featuring 130 black-and-white and colour photos taken during his trips to Vietnam, the book presents an honest documentary of the city from 1967 to 1975.

All the photos, which have been unveiled for the first time in Vietnam, were taken by renowned German photographer Thomas Billhardt.

The images were selected from a huge archive of Billhardt, a special photographer of the then German Democratic Republic, whose photos about the anti-American war in Vietnam at the end of 1960s earned him the worldwide fame.

The book launch in November will also include a special talk via Skype with the photographer.

Billhardt will talk about his trips to Vietnam, his fond memories of the country, and his search for the people whom he took pictures of during the war and his two films about the country.

Joining the talk will be literature critic Pham Xuan Nguyen, writer Do Phan and translator Le Quang who lived their youth in Hanoi during this memorable period of history.

The launch will start at 6.30pm. Manzi Exhibition Space is at 2 Hang Bun Alley. Free entrance. VNS

